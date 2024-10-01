1. Mix and match

Try pairing Alaska Fruitti Yo! with different baon items like sandwiches, biscuits, or rice meals.

With flavors like strawberry, green apple, and the new orange variant, you can mix and match to find your child’s favorite combo. Don’t be afraid to get creative with their meals!

2. Add an artistic touch

Elevate your kids’ school snack by adding cute, decorative touches. Use cookie cutters to shape fruits or sandwiches, or add a sprinkle of color with sliced vegetables. Even the lunchbox itself can become part of the fun — let your kids pick out their favorite designs for the containers and utensils to make their break time more enjoyable!

3. Prep ahead for busy mornings

To avoid the morning rush, do a bit of prep the night before. Slice fruits, pack veggies, and prep sandwiches ahead of time. Then, simply grab a chilled Alaska Fruitti Yo! in the morning, and you’re good to go! Not only does it save time, but it also ensures that your child’s baon is complete and ready for the day.

4. Involve your kids

Let your children be part of the decision-making process. Allow them to choose which fruits or snacks they want for the day, or even let them make their sandwiches. This gives kids a sense of ownership over their baon, making your little ones more excited to eat it.

5. Include a surprise treat

Who doesn’t love a little surprise? Sneak in a small treat like a fun-shaped fruit or some sweets to keep things interesting! Little surprises can make a big difference in how kids feel about their baon.

6. Variety is key

Rotate between Alaska Fruitti Yo!’s different flavors and other baon favorites throughout the week to keep snack time unpredictable. Switching things up not only prevents boredom, but also helps make snack prep less repetitive for moms.

The baon breakthrough

For mommies who want to up their baon game and make school lunches more breakciting, Alaska Fruitti Yo! Yoghurt-Flavored Milk Drink is here to help. With flavors like the new orange variant, strawberry, and green apple, there’s an Alaska Fruitti Yo! for every child’s taste. And the best part? It’s not just delicious — it’s affordable too for P9 SRP only, making it an ideal option for budget-conscious moms looking for a snack solution that won’t break the bank.

Aside from its fruity flavors, Alaska Fruitti Yo! is packed with essential vitamins like B1 and D3, making it both tasty and nutritious. It’s available in leading grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide, so it’s easier for moms to grab a few bottles and stock up for the week ahead.

Add Alaska Fruitti Yo! to your child’s baon rotation and see how much they look forward to their breakciting recess or lunch time. You’ll be surprised how much a little variety can make a big difference.

And don’t forget to join the Alaska Nanay Club to get more baon tips and connect with other moms. Let’s make break time a fun and exciting experience for our kids! PR