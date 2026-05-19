New finds to explore at SM Supermalls in Mindanao

Some of the best mall days do not start with a plan.

No list. No fixed stops. Just showing up and seeing where the day leads. Somewhere between “I’ll just do a quick run” and “one last stop,” you discover something new that changes the entire day.

Across SM Supermalls locations in Mindanao, new stores and first-in-the-region arrivals are adding fresh experiences for mallgoers. These are the kinds of discoveries that quietly become part of your favorites.