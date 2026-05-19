New finds to explore at SM Supermalls in Mindanao

Some of the best mall days do not start with a plan.
No list. No fixed stops. Just showing up and seeing where the day leads. Somewhere between “I’ll just do a quick run” and “one last stop,” you discover something new that changes the entire day.
Across SM Supermalls locations in Mindanao, new stores and first-in-the-region arrivals are adding fresh experiences for mallgoers. These are the kinds of discoveries that quietly become part of your favorites.
Sometimes, the best food finds are the ones you did not expect to try.
Opening this May at the Foodhall of SM Lanang, YUKI-kun marks its first branch in Mindanao and brings a lineup of Japanese comfort food favorites. Casual, satisfying, and easy to enjoy, it is the kind of place that fits any kind of day — planned or unplanned.
Some places instantly feel familiar the moment you walk in.
The American Backyard, opening soon at the Ground Level, North Wing of SM City Cagayan de Oro, will serve hearty American flavors in a laid-back setting. As the first branch in the city, it promises the kind of dining spot people casually add to their regular weekly routine.
You may not have planned to shop, but sometimes one quick look turns into a full wardrobe refresh.
Tommy Hilfiger opens its first store in Mindanao at the 2nd Level Expansion Wing of SM City Davao, bringing its signature clean and classic fashion pieces to Davao shoppers.
Sometimes, the best part of the day comes from slowing down and discovering something new along the way.
Find more everyday favorites, fresh experiences, and unexpected stops at SM Supermalls — All For You.
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