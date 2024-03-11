Newly expanded Belo Medical Group Davao celebrates in grand style

WHILE many aesthetic clinics express their desire to make the Philippines a hub for medical tourism, there is only one clinic who definitely walks the talk—Belo Medical Group’s relentless expansion in the Southern parts of the country is proof.

In 2022, the country’s top aesthetic and dermatological clinic opened the doors to their biggest clinic yet, located in Cebu City—and last week, Belo strengthened its presence in another major Southern market by launching their beautifully expanded and renovated Davao City branch.

The star-studded guests speak for how much Dr. Vicki Belo, Managing Director Dr. Hayden Kho, and the Belo Medical Group is loved by their so-called Belo Babies.

Youtube star and socialite Small Laude flew in with her husband Philip Laude to support the event; content creators Camille Co and Nicole Andersson came all the way from Manila as a guest speaker and host, respectively, and the South’s ultimate lifestyle and parenting influencer Kryz Uy completed the lineup of attendees.

The four, together with Dr. Belo, shared valuable insights as top social media stars and beauty personalities to discuss the art of “Crafting Beauty in the Digital Landscape,” inspiring local Davao press and content creators who were equally excited to attend another local Belo event.