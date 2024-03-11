Lifestyle

Newly expanded Belo Medical Group Davao celebrates in grand style

The new Belo Medical Group Davao City is at the ground floor of Abreeza Mall (beside CBTL).
The new Belo Medical Group Davao City is at the ground floor of Abreeza Mall (beside CBTL). Photo from Belo Medical Group Davao

WHILE many aesthetic clinics express their desire to make the Philippines a hub for medical tourism, there is only one clinic who definitely walks the talk—Belo Medical Group’s relentless expansion in the Southern parts of the country is proof.

In 2022, the country’s top aesthetic and dermatological clinic opened the doors to their biggest clinic yet, located in Cebu City—and last week, Belo strengthened its presence in another major Southern market by launching their beautifully expanded and renovated Davao City branch.

The star-studded guests speak for how much Dr. Vicki Belo, Managing Director Dr. Hayden Kho, and the Belo Medical Group is loved by their so-called Belo Babies.

Youtube star and socialite Small Laude flew in with her husband Philip Laude to support the event; content creators Camille Co and Nicole Andersson came all the way from Manila as a guest speaker and host, respectively, and the South’s ultimate lifestyle and parenting influencer Kryz Uy completed the lineup of attendees.

The four, together with Dr. Belo, shared valuable insights as top social media stars and beauty personalities to discuss the art of “Crafting Beauty in the Digital Landscape,” inspiring local Davao press and content creators who were equally excited to attend another local Belo event.

L-R: Dr. Vicki Belo, Kryz Uy, Camille Co, Small Laude, and host Nicole Andersson.
The massive glow up of this renovated Mindanao branch makes the place both a clinic and a beautiful city escape. At the heart of downtown Davao, Belo’s colorful wall panels, modernly feminine furniture and artful lighting serve as an uplifting space for clients—chic and attractive interiors reinforce the clinic’s desire to make everyone Belo Beautiful.

L-R: Kryz Uy, Jojie Dingcong, Milen Gonzalez, Small Laude, Philip Laude, Dr. Vicki Belo, Dr. Hayden Kho, Jr., Vice Mayor Jay Quitain, Department of Tourism Regional Director Tanya Rabat-Tan, and Camille Co.
“When we saw the Davao clinic [prior to the renovation], we moved to a bigger space quickly and went with a more Moorish design as a respect to the Muslim culture, but still [kept it] very Filipino," Dr. Kho shared.

“I always say “very Filipino” because we see a lot of places that are very pretty, but they are very French, Swedish, U.S.A.-inspired…but we are in the Philippines. And we take pride. We really love our country, and it is our dream to make the Philippines the beauty hub of Asia.”

Dr. Hayden Kho

However, the design only serves as the backdrop to highlight Belo’s most popular treatments, all present for the benefit of a growing Mindanao clientele. Patients no longer need to fly to Manila or Cebu to experience the Picosure Pro, ASCE+ Exosomes, Emface, Virtue RF, ADVALight, and other advanced treatments, performed by Davao-based, Belo-trained doctors who have been with the clinic for decades.

“When we saw the Davao clinic [prior to the renovation], we moved to a bigger space quickly and went with a more Moorish design as a respect to the Muslim culture, but still [kept it] very Filipino," shared Dr. Kho.
Dr. Kho explains: “It’s hard to just open a [Belo] clinic because it’s hard to find a [good] doctor. To find a doctor, we have to train them [for] six months, and they have to pass a written exam, board exam, revalida, etcetera. Not all of them pass. What I’m trying to say is, when we have a new Belo doctor, they are very, very well trained and they are passionate about what they do. They love learning, improving, and most of all, they really care about their patients.”

More than just a beauty clinic, Belo’s newly renovated and expanded Davao City branch is part of the institution’s advocacy to put the Philippines on the map for world-class aesthetic and dermatological treatments.

Dr. Kho couldn’t have said it better: “People ask us, ‘Why don’t you open in Paris?’, ‘Why don’t you open in the U.S.?’ We say, ‘Why will we send them there?’”

“We want [patients] to come to the Philippines, explore the Philippines, explore Davao. There are really a lot of things to love about the [country]. If a medical tourist comes to the Philippines, we really want them to be wowed by the experience.”

Visit Belo Medical Group Davao City at Ground Floor, Abreeza Mall. To book a consultation, call 8819-BELO or visit our website today. PR

