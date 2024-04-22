No more rush cooking with Virginia's ready-to-eat meals

So working moms, young professionals, and students try these out for an extraordinary ready-to-eat experience! Your cravings are just three minutes away, anytime, anywhere!



Direction for preparation

Make sure to open a small portion of the plastic film on one side before placing the item in the microwave to prevent it from bursting. On medium heat, microwave the products for about 3 minutes

Remove the product from the microwave and consume it immediately.

Virginia ready-to-eat offerings are available at Virginia Factory Outlets, supermarkets, selected convenience stores, and online stores.

Virginia factory outlets are located in Pasig, Masbate, Jones, Iloilo, Davao, Gusa CDO, Guizo, Lapu-Lapu, Tisa, Bantayan Island, Tabunok, Cogon CDO, Butuan, Bukidnon, GenSan, Bacolod, Ozamis, Zamboanga, Pagadian, Tagum.

For more information about the product, just contact virginiafood.digitalmarketing@gmail.com or visit www.virginiafood.com.ph, @virginiafoodinc. CEA