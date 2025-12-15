Noritake Hair Removal by Wellm opens 1st PH branch in Davao City

The clinic’s LED system is designed to work on a wide range of hair types from fine vellus hair to coarse beard stubble. Since the technology is less dependent on hair growth cycles, clients can undergo treatment at almost any time and still expect long-term hair reduction with consistent care. The device also features continuous cooling to help minimize discomfort. “This one is effective but not so much painful and has the same effect as medical laser,” Yasumoto added.

Beyond hair removal, the LED system provides added skincare benefits. Treatments can help refine skin texture, brighten the complexion, and tighten pores through gentle thermal stimulation. Clients often describe their sessions as a combined hair removal and skin rejuvenation experience that leaves the skin smoother and more polished.

Noritake’s technology is also designed with efficiency and sustainability in mind. The LED system requires fewer sessions compared to traditional methods and causes minimal skin irritation, making it a cost-effective and eco-conscious option for long-term care.

The Davao branch offers facial, body, and full body LED hair removal services using precision attachments for specific areas. In celebration of its opening, Noritake Hair Removal by Wellm is offering a 50 percent discount on all treatments.

For inquiries and appointments, clients may visit the clinic or contact 0956 398 5585. KBP