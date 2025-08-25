‘Not today, Dracula!’

July 20, 2025 - If there’s one thing more powerful than a vampire’s thirst for blood, it’s the generosity of Davaoeños willing to give it away—for free, no less! On a sunny Sunday in Davao City, the Rotary Clubs of Area 2, led by the ever-energetic Rotary Club of Waling-Waling Davao, once again proved that saving lives can be a community affair… with just one brave little poke.

This year’s Blood Donation Drive marked a special milestone. It was not just any yearly tradition—it was the first time that all Rotary Clubs of Davao City Area 2 (District 3860) teamed up with the Parents and Teachers Association of Stella Maris Academy of Davao. And what a team it was! A total of 184 donors registered, with 137 successfully donating blood. The remaining 47, while medically deferred, showed up with heart and courage—because just showing up is half the battle.

This noble project was first launched in 2002-2003 by Rotary Club of Waling-Waling, an all-female Rotary club, who understood the life-saving impact of accessible blood. The vision lives on today, and this year’s collaboration is a proud continuation of that legacy. While it started as a RC Waling-Waling project, it has been adopted by the district as a district project under area 2. This year, Immediate Past President of Rotary South Davao Michael, coordinated with RCWW and SMAD PTA to make this a joint project.

Area 2 Clubs who have joined the project: Rotary Club of Davao, Rotary Club of Davao 2000, Rotary Club of North Davao, Rotary Club of Buhangin Davao, Rotary Club of Matina Davao, Rotary Club of Sta. Ana Davao, Rotary Club of Toril Davao, Rotary Club of Calinan Davao, Rotary Club of Central Davao, Rotary Club of Downtown Davao, Rotary Club of South Davao, Rotary Club of East Davao, Rotary Club of West Davao. Also joining this project were the Rotaracts, the young college-agers of Rotary.

Organizers and volunteers were quick to point out that every single bag collected could save up to three lives. That means 137 donations = potentially over 400 lives impacted. Not bad for a few hours’ work and a lugaw afterward!

As always, there were laughs, a few nervous giggles, and lots of group photos. But most importantly, there was heart. Because in Davao, we know that blood isn’t scary—it’s sacred. And sharing it might just be the kindest thing we’ll ever do.

Here’s to another successful blood drive! May it continue year after year, and may more schools, parents, and civic groups join the movement. After all, heroes don’t always wear capes. Sometimes, they just roll up their sleeves.