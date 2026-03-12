PH No. 1 fastest-growing smart toilet brand opens first Mindanao branch in Davao City



Some smart toilet models also feature digital control panels, remote access functions, and energy-saving modes — blending modern technology with everyday comfort. These features align with the growing preference of Filipino households for water-based hygiene and touch-free solutions.

Beyond toilets, the store also carries a wide selection of bathroom fixtures, including minimalist and contemporary faucets, countertop and under-mount sinks, rainfall and multi-function shower systems. Built-in bathtubs, as well as decorative lighting pieces such as chandeliers, are also available, allowing homeowners to elevate both functionality and aesthetic.

“Whether a family wants a simple upgrade or a state-of-the-art bathroom, we have products to meet every need,” Jean said.

The price range for entry-level units starts at ₱70,000 and extends to high-end fixtures at ₱200,000, depending on features and specifications, allowing homeowners to choose according to budget and preference.

Accessible and customer-friendly

The Davao branch is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers can explore the full range of products, with staff ready to provide assistance and guidance in selecting items that match both lifestyle and budget.

Rovie emphasized the company’s commitment to making modern living accessible beyond Luzon.