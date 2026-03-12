PH No. 1 fastest-growing smart toilet brand opens first Mindanao branch in Davao City

Moderno Home Depot, the Philippines’ No. 1 fastest-growing smart toilet brand, officially opened its first Mindanao branch on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the GIMS Building along Ramon Magsaysay Avenue, marking a significant milestone in the company’s nationwide expansion.
The Davao branch marks the company’s fourth store nationwide, following its successful expansions in Bulacan, Laguna, and Quezon City.
Co-owners Rovie and Jean Sanchez, husband and wife, welcomed their guests during the grand launch, highlighting the city’s warm reception and high demand for modern home and bathroom solutions.
“We are very happy to be here in Davao,” Jean said. “The people are welcoming, and we see great potential for homeowners who want both practical and high-tech solutions for their homes.”
Wide range of products
Moderno Home Depot offers a comprehensive range of bathroom and home fixtures, designed to cater to both practical homeowners and those seeking high-end smart upgrades. From traditional, non-automated toilets and basic bathroom essentials to premium smart toilets equipped with built-in bidets, heated seats, adjustable water pressure, self-cleaning nozzles, and hands-free flushing systems, the showroom highlights convenience, hygiene, and innovation in one space.
Some smart toilet models also feature digital control panels, remote access functions, and energy-saving modes — blending modern technology with everyday comfort. These features align with the growing preference of Filipino households for water-based hygiene and touch-free solutions.
Beyond toilets, the store also carries a wide selection of bathroom fixtures, including minimalist and contemporary faucets, countertop and under-mount sinks, rainfall and multi-function shower systems. Built-in bathtubs, as well as decorative lighting pieces such as chandeliers, are also available, allowing homeowners to elevate both functionality and aesthetic.
“Whether a family wants a simple upgrade or a state-of-the-art bathroom, we have products to meet every need,” Jean said.
The price range for entry-level units starts at ₱70,000 and extends to high-end fixtures at ₱200,000, depending on features and specifications, allowing homeowners to choose according to budget and preference.
Accessible and customer-friendly
The Davao branch is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers can explore the full range of products, with staff ready to provide assistance and guidance in selecting items that match both lifestyle and budget.
Rovie emphasized the company’s commitment to making modern living accessible beyond Luzon.
“Smart living should not be limited by location”, he said. “We want Dabawenyos to experience the same comfort and innovation that our clients in Luzon enjoy.”
Redefining modern living
With its expansion into Mindanao, Moderno Home Depot continues to redefine how Filipinos perceive their homes. Bathrooms and living spaces are no longer purely functional but have evolved into areas where technology, comfort, and style intersect.
“What was once a simple corner of the house is now a reflection of lifestyle, intention, and progress,” Jean added. “We hope our products help families start and end their day refreshed, relieved, and inspired.”
As urban development continues to expand across Davao Region, the company positions itself at the forefront of innovation — proving that modern living is no longer confined to Metro Manila but is steadily becoming a nationwide standard. Marcelino F. Marane II, DOrSU Intern