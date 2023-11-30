Piandré Salon: Merging the best of Manila and Davao to provide beauty service like no other

Piandré’s owner, Rosalinda Z. Fransisco, expressed that she never imagined that her single salon would turn into 14 branches and a small team of employees would grow to over a hundred-strong force over the decades.

Fransisco believes that coming to Davao for the second time after a failed attempt to apply for a space in Abreeza Malls in 2011 was a lucky stroke of serendipity as they came to Davao at the right time.

"What we see here today is the merging of the best of Manila and Davao. Everything here has been done with God's love. Our love for Him united us in creating this space for beauty and wellness, for goodness to flow and to refresh many who will be trying our services," Fransisco said.

She further expressed, "I consider the ground floor as a highly energized space as we have empowered our salon with cleanliness and positivity. I pray that those who come here can feel God's presence through the love and care shared among the staff which will flow to you, our clients."

Through the decades, Piandré has steadfastly provided top-notch salon services to the beautiful people in Manila and is committed to extend its beauty and wellness services in Davao City. DSCA