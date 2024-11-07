Progress in Continuity

MUTYA NG CATEEL 2024

One of the highlights of the 121st Araw ng Cateel and the 21st Kutoo Festival was the celebration of the Mandaya beauty, or Mutya ng Cateel 2024.

Bea M. Delos Santos, representing the Philippine National Police of Cateel, was crowned Mutya ng Cateel 2024, shining brightly on stage as she competed against 15 other candidates.

After stepping back from pageantry for two years, Bea felt emotional when receiving the crown.

“To encourage the youth of Cateel, who hold the future of our municipality, I want to use my platform to engage them and create projects for the younger generation,” she said.

Going head-to-head with Bea was Khean Marie A. Rosales, representing the Department of Education (DepEd-Cateel), who was named the 1st runner-up of Mutya ng Cateel 2024. While Khean felt mixed emotions when her name was announced as 1st runner-up, she views this title as a significant achievement. She believes it provides a valuable opportunity to further her advocacy for the Municipality of Cateel, emphasizing that being 1st runner-up is not a loss, but a chance to make a positive impact.

“As an advocate for mangrove reforestation, I will continue to collaborate with the Local Government Unit (LGU), especially the SK officials, as well as various public and private sectors, to support my mission of protecting our coastal areas,” Khean added.

Three other ladies were crowned runners-up for Mutya ng Cateel 2024: Judy Grace Empeño, 2nd runner-up; Angel T. Aguilon, 3rd runner-up; and Queenie B. Cervantes, 4th runner-up.

INDAK-INDAK AND FLOAT PARADE

The Kutoo Festival concluded with an exciting new event: a float parade featuring eight entries from the 16 barangays of Cateel. This vibrant parade celebrated the town's bountiful harvest, with each float adorned with a variety of agricultural products that showcased Cateel's rich agricultural heritage.

The indak-indak, or Sayaw Sang Dan, was a highlight of the Kutoo Festival, featuring a lively parade around the municipal hall of Cateel. Six contenders participated, with two entries from the elementary category and four from the secondary or tertiary categories. The Kutoo grand showdown captured the festival's essence, as each contestant showcased their creativity with props and choreography that told stories about the culture and heritage of Cateel.

In a particularly exciting moment of the celebration, Mayor Nuñez expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in making the festival a success. She announced that the grand prizes for the winners of the Indak-Indak would be raised and doubled in recognition of their hard work and talent.

“We continue the progress that we have and continue to work together para sa kalambuan sa atong komunidad,” Nuñez said. AJA