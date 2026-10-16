Project Apex raises the bar for premium fitness in Davao

Project Apex: The Summit of Fitness is bringing a comprehensive, premium fitness concept to Azuela High Street, combining high-end gym equipment with specialized training, group classes, professional coaching and recovery amenities.
Designed for both experienced athletes and casual gym-goers, Project Apex offers more than a conventional workout space. Its facilities and programs support different fitness goals, from strength and conditioning to mobility, endurance, functional training and recovery.
The gym’s offerings include premium exercise equipment, a dedicated Hyrox training setup, a yoga studio, professional coaching, and recovery facilities such as a sauna and cold plunge.
Located within Azuela Cove’s High Street, Project Apex adds to Davao City’s fitness and wellness offerings, bringing training, coaching and recovery together in one facility.
With its emphasis on variety and convenience, the gym caters to members at different stages of their fitness journeys. Beginners can seek guidance from coaches, while experienced gym-goers and competitive athletes can refine their programs and prepare for specific performance goals.
Premium approach to training
Project Apex focuses on creating a high-end fitness environment for people with different training needs.
The gym provides equipment and spaces for strength training, cardiovascular exercise, functional movement, and structured workouts that members can use to build routines whether they are working toward greater strength or maintaining an active lifestyle.
For those who prefer a guided approach, Project Apex has coaches who can help members understand proper exercise techniques. Professional guidance can be particularly useful for beginners learning where to start, as well as experienced members looking to improve their programming or performance.
By offering coaching alongside its facilities, Project Apex gives members the option to approach their workouts with additional structure and support.
Functional fitness
One of Project Apex’s specialized offerings is Hyrox training.
Hyrox is a standardized fitness race that combines running with functional workout stations. This setup gives members a space to prepare or simply try new functional workouts.
Project Apex also has a yoga studio, for gym goers that prefers flexibility, balance, body awareness and controlled movement exercises.
The gym also incorporates recovery amenities into its facilities, including a sauna and a cold plunge.
Saunas expose the body to heat and are commonly used for relaxation, while cold plunges involve immersing the body in cold water. Both have gained visibility in contemporary fitness and wellness culture.
Their inclusion reflects an approach to fitness that considers not only physical activity but also rest and recovery.
The premium amenities of the gym contributes to the overall experience by considering members’ needs before, during and after a workout.
Project Apex’s location at Azuela High Street allows members to incorporate fitness into a day that may also include shopping, dining or spending time with family and friends.
Convenience and accessibility can be important factors in maintaining a consistent exercise routine. Having a gym within a broader lifestyle destination may make it easier for members to fit workouts into their daily schedules, whether before work, during a break or after office hours.
This gym’s arrival adds another option to Davao City’s fitness scene, bringing together a premium gym floor, Hyrox-focused training, a yoga studio, professional coaching and recovery amenities in one facility.
Project Apex: The Summit of Fitness presents a fitness concept designed to accommodate different training preferences, from everyday exercise to specialized athletic preparation.
This gives Dabawenyos another option for building a more complete and personalized approach to fitness. GCG