Project Apex raises the bar for premium fitness in Davao

Project Apex: The Summit of Fitness is bringing a comprehensive, premium fitness concept to Azuela High Street, combining high-end gym equipment with specialized training, group classes, professional coaching and recovery amenities.

Designed for both experienced athletes and casual gym-goers, Project Apex offers more than a conventional workout space. Its facilities and programs support different fitness goals, from strength and conditioning to mobility, endurance, functional training and recovery.

The gym’s offerings include premium exercise equipment, a dedicated Hyrox training setup, a yoga studio, professional coaching, and recovery facilities such as a sauna and cold plunge.

Located within Azuela Cove’s High Street, Project Apex adds to Davao City’s fitness and wellness offerings, bringing training, coaching and recovery together in one facility.

With its emphasis on variety and convenience, the gym caters to members at different stages of their fitness journeys. Beginners can seek guidance from coaches, while experienced gym-goers and competitive athletes can refine their programs and prepare for specific performance goals.