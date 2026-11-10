Reducing heart attack deaths

Dr. Rivera explained that patients experiencing heart attacks frequently pass through several healthcare facilities before reaching a hospital capable of performing procedures to restore blood flow to the heart. Some patients arrive at RMCI only after visiting their third, fourth, or fifth hospital, often because they are unaware that specialized cardiovascular services are already available in Panabo City. These delays, he stressed, can result in more serious complications, prolonged hospitalization, and higher treatment expenses.

“We want to raise awareness that we are capable of doing this already,” Dr. Rivera said, underscoring the hospital’s intention to extend public awareness beyond Panabo City and reach other communities throughout Mindanao.

The two-day summit, organized by RMCI in collaboration with the Cardiovascular Institute of The Medical City, carries the theme “Cardiovascular Care Continuum: Recognition, Treatment, and Rehabilitation.” It brings together cardiovascular specialists, healthcare professionals, hospital administrators, emergency responders, local government representatives, patients, and community stakeholders to strengthen the delivery of cardiac services, particularly in areas where access to advanced medical intervention remains limited.

Raul E. Ramboyong, MD, FPCP, FPCC, Section Head of Cardiology, The Medical City, warned that heart attacks are frequently overlooked because their symptoms can resemble other medical conditions. Although chest pain remains a commonly recognized warning sign, patients may also experience discomfort in the shoulders, jaw, or back, difficulty breathing, or upper abdominal pain that can be mistaken for ulcers or respiratory illnesses. He added that certain heart attacks may not be immediately apparent on an electrocardiogram (ECG), making proper clinical assessment and additional diagnostic testing essential when symptoms suggest a cardiac emergency.

“The problem with heart attack, number one, symptoms and signs can mimic other conditions,” Dr. Ramboyong explained. “It can be shoulder pain. It can be jaw pain. It can be back pain.”

He emphasized that recognizing symptoms and seeking immediate medical attention could significantly improve a patient’s chances of survival, particularly when blocked coronary arteries require urgent intervention. Delayed treatment can cause irreversible damage to the heart muscle and increase the risk of complications, including heart failure, even after patients receive appropriate medical care.

“What we say in cardiology, time is muscle. So, the less time, the more muscle you save, the better outcomes,” Dr. Rivera said.

Financial concerns also remain a major barrier to timely cardiovascular treatment, particularly among patients who hesitate to seek care at private hospitals because of the anticipated expenses. Dr. Rivera said RMCI has adjusted its treatment charges to accommodate qualified patients under PhilHealth’s Ischemic Heart Disease- Acute Myocardial Infarction (IHD-AMI) Benefit Package, which provides up to P523,853 for eligible percutaneous coronary intervention procedures. The arrangement has allowed some patients undergoing uncomplicated procedures to receive specialized treatment without additional out-of-pocket hospital expenses.

“So, what we did, we sort of fixed our finances so that the margin of profit is not too high, so that the P523,000 fits,” Dr. Rivera explained.

“So, if it’s a simple procedure, patients go home with the PhilHealth, they don’t have to pay anything.”

He acknowledged that patients who develop complications may require additional assistance through the Department of Social Welfare and Development and other government medical assistance programs.

RMCI has also strengthened its social services support to help financially disadvantaged patients access appropriate treatment, although extended hospitalization and complicated procedures may result in expenses beyond the available benefit coverage.

The importance of affordable and accessible cardiovascular care was echoed by Acting Panabo City Mayor Engr. Franklin D. Gentiles, who disclosed that he underwent an angioplasty procedure on August 5 after medical examinations revealed significant calcium deposits in three coronary arteries.

Acting City Mayor Gentiles recounted experiencing chest discomfort despite an earlier stress test that had not indicated a heart problem, prompting him to pursue further diagnostic testing that eventually led to the discovery of his condition.

The acting mayor said he was admitted to a hospital on August 4 and discharged on August 7, allowing him to resume certain public duties shortly afterward. His experience, he explained, reinforced the importance of early detection, regular medical examinations, and timely intervention in preventing life-threatening cardiovascular complications.

“If the heart of the city fails, the city fails. And if the heart of our people fails, our future fails,” Hon. Gentiles said in his message of support during the summit. “That is why this summit is not just a medical event. This is a life-saving mission.”

Hon. Gentiles expressed concern over the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases, particularly among working-age adults exposed to unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, smoking, and stress. He emphasized that heart disease prevention should extend beyond hospitals and become part of everyday practices within households, schools, workplaces, and local communities.

“So our fight against heart disease must start not in the hospital, but in our homes, in our schools, and in our workplaces,” he said.

Recognizing the financial burden of specialized cardiac procedures, Hon. Gentiles disclosed that the city government is considering a program that would provide additional medical assistance to indigent patients requiring interventions such as angioplasty and open-heart surgery. The proposed arrangement could involve collaboration with RMCI and other healthcare institutions, combining PhilHealth benefits with financial support from the local government to potentially reduce or eliminate eligible patients’ hospital bills.

“I would like to collaborate with the Rivera Medical [Center] to help these poor people, possibly with PhilHealth and the counterpart from the city, to have also a zero billing for those who have problems,” Hon. Gentiles said, referring to patients requiring specialized cardiac procedures.

The proposal remains under consideration, with the acting mayor emphasizing the importance of allocating greater resources to healthcare services, particularly medicines and financial assistance for disadvantaged residents. He disclosed that the city government had submitted a proposed budget of approximately P2.2 billion for 2027 and expressed his intention to prioritize healthcare funding as part of the city’s continuing efforts to address preventable illnesses.

“We see that more funding must be provided for the health care services, especially the medicines,” Hon. Gentiles said.

The city government also intends to strengthen preventive healthcare programs through barangay health centers, including ensuring the availability of functioning blood pressure monitoring equipment and improving the capacity of barangay health workers to screen residents for hypertension and elevated cholesterol levels. Hon. Gentiles emphasized the importance of encouraging residents aged 30 and above to regularly monitor their blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels to identify cardiovascular risk factors before serious complications develop.

“We will strengthen our campaign for a healthy lifestyle. Less salty food, less smoking, less alcohol, more exercise, more vegetables,” he said, adding that the city also intends to support community exercise activities and other initiatives promoting physical fitness.

Improving coordination among healthcare institutions likewise forms a major component of RMCI’s cardiovascular initiative, particularly through its proposed adoption of The Medical City’s hub-and-spoke referral model. The system connects smaller healthcare facilities with specialized medical centers, allowing frontline providers to recognize cardiac emergencies, begin appropriate treatment, and facilitate transfers to hospitals equipped to perform advanced cardiovascular procedures.

The summit program includes the ceremonial signing of memoranda of agreement involving RMCI, Davao del Norte district hospitals, and Madonna Medical Center, Inc., intended to strengthen cardiovascular care partnerships and referral coordination. Dr. Rivera explained that smaller hospitals do not necessarily need to establish their own costly cardiac catheterization laboratories to contribute to effective emergency care, provided they have the knowledge, personnel, and communication systems necessary to recognize cardiac emergencies and arrange timely referrals.

“They don’t have to spend a lot to make a cath lab. They can begin healthcare from the get-go from there, once the patient enters their doors,” Dr. Rivera said.

Dr. Ramboyong described the proposed network as an extension of three principles he considers essential to effective healthcare delivery: compassion, connection, and community. He stressed that smaller medical facilities play a critical role in patient survival because early recognition and communication with receiving hospitals can reduce unnecessary delays and allow specialists to prepare for advanced interventions before patients arrive.

“Centers, they’re not so equipped as far as angioplasty and even bypass surgery. But the very fact that they are aware when to send their patient, that will lessen the time that are wasted,” Dr. Ramboyong explained.

The collaboration between RMCI and The Medical City also reflects a professional relationship spanning more than a decade.

Dr. Rivera revealed that he and Dr. Ramboyong, whom he considers his mentor, had been discussing their aspirations for strengthening provincial healthcare long before the summit was organized. Their shared vision extends beyond cardiovascular treatment to the development of a regional institution capable of providing specialized medical services, continuing education, professional training, research, and community health advocacy.

“Before this was planned, we were already dreaming about this,” Dr. Rivera said, recalling their 7-year professional relationship.

He disclosed that the summit is intended to serve as the beginning of continuing healthcare education and public awareness initiatives that could eventually reach communities throughout Mindanao. Future collaborations may also explore stroke management, internal medicine, and other areas of adult healthcare, reflecting RMCI’s intention to broaden its medical services and educational programs beyond cardiovascular medicine.

“It will be a continuum of education, of raising awareness, not only here in Panabo, but all throughout Mindanao, hopefully,” Dr. Rivera said. “We will explore stroke. We will also explore internal medicine, adult medicine.”

Dr. Ramboyong expressed his aspiration for RMCI to evolve into a regional institution where healthcare professionals could pursue employment, specialized training, and research opportunities without necessarily relocating to Metro Manila or other major urban centers. Drawing inspiration from The Medical City’s institutional model, he envisioned a provincial hospital recognized not only for quality patient care but also for its contributions to medical education, scientific research, and public health advocacy.

“They don’t need to go to Manila or Cebu,” Dr. Ramboyong said, referring to the professional opportunities he hopes RMCI will eventually provide. “You can start a career in the healthcare system, even in the province.”

He described the institution’s potential development around four areas: excellence in patient care, medical education and training, healthcare research, and community advocacy. Strengthening these areas, he explained, could create more opportunities for healthcare workers while improving the quality and accessibility of medical services for communities outside major urban centers.

“So, it will be an excellent center for service, education, research, and advocacy. And that’s my dream for him,” Dr. Ramboyong said, expressing his support for Dr. Rivera’s aspiration for the hospital.

The two-day summit also features academic discussions on cardiovascular risk factors, coronary artery disease, emergency heart attack management, cardiac rehabilitation, and long-term prevention, alongside community-based cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support training. The activities aim to equip healthcare professionals, non-clinical personnel, and community members with the knowledge and practical skills necessary to recognize and respond to cardiac emergencies.

Acting City Mayor Gentiles reaffirmed the city government’s support for the initiative, urging healthcare professionals to strengthen preventive education and help residents recognize the importance of maintaining cardiovascular health before medical emergencies occur.

“I ask you today, please be a voice for prevention, not just cure. Teach our people how to take care of their hearts before they face the emergency,” Hon. Gentiles said.

Dr. Rivera maintained that the hospital’s continuing efforts to improve cardiovascular care are ultimately directed toward giving more patients access to timely treatment and greater chances of survival, regardless of their financial circumstances or location.

“We really want to give everyone a fighting chance,” Dr. Rivera said. “So, we want to give that back and give second chances to the community.”

Dr. Rivera maintained that RMCI’s efforts to improve cardiovascular care are rooted in a deeply personal commitment: giving others the same opportunity for a second chance that he has received. Through timely treatment, accessible services, and stronger referral partnerships, he hopes to give more patients across Panabo City and Mindanao a fighting chance at survival.

“I have been a recipient of many second chances. Now, I want to give others a second chance, too. The people of Panabo deserve it. The people of Mindanao deserve it,” Dr. Rivera said.