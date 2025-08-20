Round-the-clock roadside help now in Davao City

Drivers in Davao City now have access to a new 24/7 roadside assistance and battery delivery service, the first of its kind in Mindanao. The service offers not just convenience but also peace of mind for motorists who may encounter sudden car troubles on the road.

Through a dedicated hotline and a mobile app, residents can request free battery delivery and installation anytime, anywhere—whether at home, at work, or even on the roadside. On top of that, the service extends to flat tire support, overheating assistance, and emergency refueling, ensuring that motorists are never left stranded.

What makes the launch more notable is its green approach. Delivery is powered by electric motorcycles, reducing emissions while ensuring faster and more eco-friendly service. This is complemented by a battery trade-in initiative that promotes proper recycling and sustainability.

Behind this initiative is Motolite, the country’s most trusted battery brand, now bringing its Express Hatid and Res-Q services to Davao City. With trained rider-technicians, flexible payment options, and an electronic warranty system, Davaoeños can count on the same quality and reliability the brand has long been known for nationwide. PR