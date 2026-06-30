Run this city: Start your fitness era with SM active hubs in Davao

Ready, get set, go! Race into your active era and connect with your running and fitness communities through shared experiences and passions at SM Lanang and SM City Davao.
If you are beating a personal record or simply looking to start a healthier and more active lifestyle, but do not know where to begin, then SM Lanang and SM City Davao might be your next favorite go-to active spots.
Maxed-out running experience
SM Davao Malls pumped up the year with premier running events such as Women’s Run Ph, Pride Run, Earth Day Run, and Sagisag Run, but more are yet to come.
Take your Kadayawan Festival experience to the streets of Davao City by joining Runrio’s Davao Marathon, one of the biggest running events in the city this year, slated for August 15, 2026 at SM Lanang, or party in the streets with SM City Davao’s Run and Rave on August 9, 2026.
Community runs with SM Active Hubs
Feel the pulse of community and belongingness when you join SM Lanang and SM City Davao’s monthly community runs with Snailpacers and 82 Rising, respectively.
Check out announcements on the social media pages of SM City Davao and SM Lanang to stay updated on upcoming community run schedules.
Fitness on the go
Fitness is just within reach anytime at SM Lanang and SM City Davao, where Anytime Fitness Gyms can be accessed 24 hours a day.
Anytime Fitness is available on the 2nd Level of SM Lanang near IMAX and also located on the 2nd Level of the Annex Building of SM City Davao.
Fun and fitness in one
Who says fitness has to be boring? Make your fitness journey extra special with friends and
loved ones through indoor sports like bowling, archery, and table tennis at the SM Bowling Center Lanang, located on the 2nd Level.
Dance to fitness
Move and shake your body with SM City Davao’s Zumba at the Open Parking Lot with DOJ Parole and Probation Administration-Davao in July.
Fitness to the max
Go full throttle with SM City Davao’s Hybrid Fit Test on August 1 and 2, Ju Jitsu Asia on September 26–27, and the SM City Davao Anniversary Community Run on November 15. PR