Run this city: Start your fitness era with SM active hubs in Davao

Maxed-out running experience

SM Davao Malls pumped up the year with premier running events such as Women’s Run Ph, Pride Run, Earth Day Run, and Sagisag Run, but more are yet to come.

Take your Kadayawan Festival experience to the streets of Davao City by joining Runrio’s Davao Marathon, one of the biggest running events in the city this year, slated for August 15, 2026 at SM Lanang, or party in the streets with SM City Davao’s Run and Rave on August 9, 2026.

Community runs with SM Active Hubs

Feel the pulse of community and belongingness when you join SM Lanang and SM City Davao’s monthly community runs with Snailpacers and 82 Rising, respectively.

Check out announcements on the social media pages of SM City Davao and SM Lanang to stay updated on upcoming community run schedules.