Samal Mango Haven is back!

During the opening, the Escartin matriarch, Ms Jovy Escartin, presented to the public her son, John Neri, as the breakfast club manager, confident with his abilities to run the inland chic getaway.

The young CEO recalled how Mango Haven's name came to be, stating that it is literally based on the fruit mango as Samal abounds with it making the island the top producer in Davao del Norte and even in Davao Region.

"Since we are inside a mango orchard in Camudmud, Mango must be one of the main words in our brand, adding Haven to it to emphasize that it is safe here, peaceful; and the comfort we can give to our clients is paramount," John Neri said.