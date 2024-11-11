Samal Mango Haven is back!

The new go-to breakfast destination in Samal Island, Mango Haven Breakfast Club Samal, opens its new and permanent location, this time in Tambo. The home of the first Kawa Hot Bath in Mindanao had its initial place in Camudmud before transferring to Babak and now settling in Tambo as the owners had already acquired the property.
During the opening, the Escartin matriarch, Ms Jovy Escartin, presented to the public her son, John Neri, as the breakfast club manager, confident with his abilities to run the inland chic getaway.
The young CEO recalled how Mango Haven's name came to be, stating that it is literally based on the fruit mango as Samal abounds with it making the island the top producer in Davao del Norte and even in Davao Region.
"Since we are inside a mango orchard in Camudmud, Mango must be one of the main words in our brand, adding Haven to it to emphasize that it is safe here, peaceful; and the comfort we can give to our clients is paramount," John Neri said.
He said among the facilities that are unique to Mango Haven is their Kawa Hot Bath.
"It is unique because we are the first resort that offers such in the whole of Mindanao. This facility is what makes Mango Haven famous as it is what our guests, both local and foreign, are clamoring every time they search for a resort in Samal," he proudly said.
Aside from the Kawa Hot Bath, the resort also offers cuisines that are unique to the taste buds, incorporating mango in most of their menus.
"We dub our dishes 'Mangotastic'. What is good about this initiative is that we create a thriving mango community here in Samal as we are using mangoes produced here in the island talaga," the young Escartin scion said.
Aside from the Mangotastic menu, Mango Haven also sells local mango-based wines.
Amenities offered at the stylish inland resort are staycation villa which is ideal for groups of six, a cafe restaurant, dipping pool, Vanishing Island tours, and a lot more.
They also offer four intimate dining themes: the cafe located on the ground floor is themed mango leaves, while the second floor is themed Amalfi, which is a blue-white concept perfect for young adventure-lovers; the outdoor dining is Dolce & Gabbana-inspired, while Yellow Corner is for an intimate dinner date. All of these themes are perfect for Instagram posts giving a lively, exciting, and hip vibe.
Their rooms are also perfect for families for get-togethers or just simple fam-bonding.
"We are also proud to say that all our service crew are locals of Samal, so we generate jobs. They are also skilled, well-oriented, and well-trained, so we can assure their service is excellent. That is also based on the feedback of our guests," John Neri said, adding that their service becomes word-of-mouth which is why guests keep on coming back to the resort.
However, the young manager humbly shared that with his first time running Mango Haven, he sees that like a mango, it will have its season.
"I believe just as mango when unripe it is sour; at first it may be hard for me but eventually when I get the grip of the business, like ripe mango it will be sweet, easier for me," John Neri added.
The opening of Mango Haven Breakfast Club Samal was graced by owners Jovy Escartin, Nerio Escartin, and John Neri Escartin with Antonio Asistido. Also gracing the event were Don "Blueboy" Duterte, Island Garden City of Samal Vice Mayor Lemuel "Toto" Reyes, Ms Jenina Uy of the City Mayor's Office, City Councilor Jed Enumerables, with IGACOS tourism officers and Davao City Tourism officer-in-charge Ms Jennifer Romero.