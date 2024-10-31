Immerse yourself in the magic of the merriest Christmas at Santa’s Toy Wonderland in SM City Davao, starting October 23.

Prepare to be dazzled as your favorite toys come to life in a gigantic display, crafting a whimsical holiday spectacle that will delight shoppers of all ages!

Experience fun at Santa’s Toy Wonderland, where the toys — dinosaur, teddy reindeer, nutcracker, gaming set, mini train, and robot happily spread cheers around the sparkling 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.

“During this bustling season, we hope SM City Davao is more than just your favorite place to shop; may we be a place of joy for everyone who walks through our doors,” shares Engr. Jonathan Nick D. Santos, assistant vice president for Mindanao operations of SM Supermalls, in the launching of Santa’s Toy Wonderland on October 23 at The Annex Event Center.

The grand launch was graced with performances from celebrity and hip hop sensation, Kenneth San Jose; Muzic’s Kool Divas; and LCB Performing Arts Center Foundation Company Dancers.