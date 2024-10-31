Immerse yourself in the magic of the merriest Christmas at Santa’s Toy Wonderland in SM City Davao, starting October 23.
Prepare to be dazzled as your favorite toys come to life in a gigantic display, crafting a whimsical holiday spectacle that will delight shoppers of all ages!
Experience fun at Santa’s Toy Wonderland, where the toys — dinosaur, teddy reindeer, nutcracker, gaming set, mini train, and robot happily spread cheers around the sparkling 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.
“During this bustling season, we hope SM City Davao is more than just your favorite place to shop; may we be a place of joy for everyone who walks through our doors,” shares Engr. Jonathan Nick D. Santos, assistant vice president for Mindanao operations of SM Supermalls, in the launching of Santa’s Toy Wonderland on October 23 at The Annex Event Center.
The grand launch was graced with performances from celebrity and hip hop sensation, Kenneth San Jose; Muzic’s Kool Divas; and LCB Performing Arts Center Foundation Company Dancers.
New Bears of Joy
This year, SM Supermalls and SM Cares introduce the new huggable squad – Mika, Ash, Bree and Ronnie that will bring you more than just holiday cheers. Share the joy and get a pair of oval-shaped plushies for P280 at the Bears of Joy Booth, fronting Red Ribbon, Ground Floor, Main Mall in SM City Davao.
Merriest Christmas Bazaar
Get gift tips and potluck ideas at the Christmas Bazaar located at the Covered Pathwalk, facing SM City Davao Annex. Exhibitors include Dragonfruit King, EMS Pasta and Rolls, Bartolome's Pasalubong Lokal, Fruits in Cup, Davao Bites, Mcoy Empanada, Davao Sisig, Fresh Ko, Kind Ventures, and Divine Jewel.
For more updates this Christmas season, visit the official social media pages of SM City Davao. PR