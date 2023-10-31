Santos Land at 52: What it takes to be a community builder

BE a community builder. This has been the vision of homegrown property developer Santos Land Development Corporation (Santos Land).

They have achieved and realized this vision long ago by providing people quality spaces and homes, but their journey continues as the company takes on another challenge of expanding their presence beyond Davao City.

After 52 years of operating in Davao, let’s take a closer look into Santos Land’s organizational pillars and answer - what it takes to be a community builder?

I had the chance to speak with Santos Land’s long-serving Marketing Head, now Business Group Head Estela Aguilos. She shared about the strengths of the company making it a formidable force in the real estate industry, consistently in the top five in Davao City market.