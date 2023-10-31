Santos Land at 52: What it takes to be a community builder

BE a community builder. This has been the vision of homegrown property developer Santos Land Development Corporation (Santos Land).
They have achieved and realized this vision long ago by providing people quality spaces and homes, but their journey continues as the company takes on another challenge of expanding their presence beyond Davao City.
After 52 years of operating in Davao, let’s take a closer look into Santos Land’s organizational pillars and answer - what it takes to be a community builder?
I had the chance to speak with Santos Land’s long-serving Marketing Head, now Business Group Head Estela Aguilos. She shared about the strengths of the company making it a formidable force in the real estate industry, consistently in the top five in Davao City market.
“It was not an easy path, we’ve had our fair share of challenges but because we are guided by our commitment to quality and excellence, we were able to withstand all the bumps and we are happy that we continue our journey together,” Aguilos said.
Quality is our promise
Santos Land is known in the industry as a quality provider of homes and spaces in Davao City. Evident to their completed and ongoing projects, one can really attest to the company’s pursuit to quality properties.
Some of their notable projects in the past 52 years are Nova Tierra Village, Forest Hill Resort, Ilumina Estates, Celerina Heights, among others.
“Clients are assured of quality products because Santos Land is committed to create communities of satisfied customers from all over the world,” she said.
Quality, in other words, is not just stuck as a promise because for this homegrown developer, quality is delivered every single project they commit.
Employees as the backbone
Santos Land recognizes that the company can’t go anywhere without the help of their competent and talented workforce. From the board to the operations management to marketing and sales, Santos Land always gives importance to the contributions of its people.
“A company cannot operate without employees. The employees represent the company and help create a public opinion about it. Good impression ensures the company's existence,” Aguilos said.
She added that it is one of the secrets of the company because they believe that when employees feel seen and valued, it lifts their morale and boosts their performance at work.
“It has a domino effect. It can also result in better customer service that will consequently pave for better business opportunities and better income and growth,” she underscored.
Unquestioned track record
One of the reasons why Santos Land really puts in so much effort and resources when doing a project is maintaining its laudable track record of projects.
Santos Land believes that building an outstanding track record is one sure way to be strong and get ahead amidst the toughest of competitions.
“Your impressive track record helps you sell your product and services despite the price difference and emergence of new products and new competitors. Nakasandal sa pader (We can lean on a strong foundation),” Aguilos shared.
Innovation game
Santos Land has been a household name in Davao’s real estate industry especially in the mid-high segment of the market. But what makes it keep that status is its commitment to innovation. With the ever-changing real estate landscape, one really has to evolve and be open to trends and changes.
“Innovation keeps you abreast with current trends, but innovation coupled with quality keeps you going forward towards business sustainability and growth,” she said.
Indeed, Santos Land has come a long way since it was founded by Nicolas and Iluminada Santos, migrants from Nueva Ecija, in 1971. With its commitment to quality, excellence, innovation, and love for the employees, this homegrown brand will surely cement its position as the community builder, not just in Davao Region, but beyond. ASP