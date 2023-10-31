Santos Land welcomes new president

Where Santos Land is heading

Looking at the company’s project profile, one can observe that the majority of its properties are focused in Davao City. Estanislao is trying to change this - expanding beyond the comfort zone.

“We are expanding. Before, we concentrated on Davao City alone for 52 years. For our next projects expect that we will explore other areas,” he said.

They are looking at a 24-hectare property in General Santos City, Tagum City, Butuan City, and Mati City as potential areas of expansion.

“Before the year ends, I plan to prepare all the next projects for this year and hopefully we can implement it next year,” he said.

At present, Santos Land is pushing for Laurena Grand Plains in Libby Road Puan and Ivory Residences Condominium along JP Laurel Avenue, Davao City.

Santos Land has always been in the top five in Davao’s real estate scene despite being conservative in pouring projects.

“How much more if we get out of our comfort zone? Now, we want to go out and be a community builder beyond Davao and create properties like townships,” Estanislao said.

But he also emphasized that while they will be taking a braver approach moving forward, they’ll also strengthen their businesses to their true home - Davao by continuing doing studies for future projects.

“I believe in Davao’s big potential in terms of expansion. There is still a lot of space for developments and growth,” he said.

Taking a big responsibility of leading a company is no joke but with his years of experiences and great track record, Estanislao is ready and excited for a promising future for Santos Land. With the guidance of his company’s decision makers and his unquestioned competence, there is nothing Santos Land can’t achieve in becoming a stronger community builder. ASP