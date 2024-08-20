Say Hello to the new & better McCafé Iced Coffee at McDonald's!

MANILA, Philippines, On August 19, McDonald’s welcomes their New & Better McCafé Iced Coffee lineup, featuring new flavors and an improved taste. With McCafé’s hot and iced coffee drinks being a beloved beverage, the New & Better McCafé Iced Coffee lineup promises a bolder brew and creamier blend that everyone will want to try, all served up in newly designed iconic yellow cups!

“At McDonald's, we always listen to our customers,” says McDonald’s Philippines Marketing Director for Channels Ashley Santillan-Delgado. “Our customers take their beverages seriously, and so do we – the New & Better McCafé Iced Coffee is a result of months of development and research, delivering an expanded taste journey that everyone can enjoy.”

No matter where or when you have it, McDonald’s has a yellow cup ready for every type of coffee drinker. Starting at Php50, classic coffee fans can grab a McCafé Iced Coffee Original, while those going for a sweet treat can go with the McCafé Iced Coffee Vanilla or an McCafé Iced Coffee Chocolate. At the same time, McCafé Coffee Float awaits everyone searching for creamy indulgence. For those who prefer a no-fuss approach to their coffee, McDonald’s is happy to introduce the McCafé Iced Coffee Black to the lineup. Each variant is available at anytime and anywhere via Dine-In, Delivery, Drive-Thru and McDonald's Fries & Dessert stations nationwide.

“Everyone has their own flavor preferences, in addition to when or how they want their coffee,” says Santillan-Delgado. “So we made sure that, no matter where or when you want to have your drink, McDonald’s will have a yellow cup ready and waiting to lift up your day.”