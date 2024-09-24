Scale new heights

The gym opens daily and to ensure a safe and fun space for small children, offers special hours for children ages 5 to 10 on Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, the gym has partnered with Abba's Orchard School for bouldering as part of their physical education program, a partnership that allows young children to develop strength, balance, flexibility, and problem-solving skills through a new sport.

Having done a bit of wall climbing in my early years (plus the coconut trees in the farm), I took my turn and had a blast scaling the walls several times, with speed climbing my favorite skill set because my toes can grip rocks like crazy, I kid you not.