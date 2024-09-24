Scale new heights

Here's good news for the rock climbing enthusiasts and fitness locals who are up for new challenges. A community-driven bouldering gym opens in Davao City, and aims to encourage fitness enthusiasts and more locals to take up this sport. Boulder24 Gym offers a unique and challenging way to experience climbing, without the need for ropes and harnesses, which makes it all the more exciting.
Bouldering, a style of sport climbing which made its debut in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, focuses on strength, technique, and problem-solving skills, as climbers navigate sequences on artificial walls. Sport Climbing is a modern discipline which originated from traditional rock climbing, considering three disciplines: lead climbing, speed climbing and bouldering.
Born out of the passion of its owners, the couple Jenina Amparo-Cruz and Ronald Cruz with years of climbing experience (gym walls and natural rock formations), with parents and investors Raul and Chikie Cruz, partnered with her sister, Jolla Soriaga and husband Harold, to bring Boulder24 Gym into fruition -- the name of which reflects a commitment to this sport and the hopes of elevating (pun intended) its interest to young and old alike, and providing an exciting experience for climbers of all levels. A section of the wall will also be changed every week to introduce new problem solving routes.
Located in the La Herencia Compound, Torres Street in Davao City, the ribbon cutting ceremony was graced by Mikey Aportadera, Head of the Sports Development Division of Davao City and fitness enthusiast Kate Necessario, along with the owners' family and guests.
The gym opens daily and to ensure a safe and fun space for small children, offers special hours for children ages 5 to 10 on Saturday and Sunday.
Additionally, the gym has partnered with Abba's Orchard School for bouldering as part of their physical education program, a partnership that allows young children to develop strength, balance, flexibility, and problem-solving skills through a new sport.
Having done a bit of wall climbing in my early years (plus the coconut trees in the farm), I took my turn and had a blast scaling the walls several times, with speed climbing my favorite skill set because my toes can grip rocks like crazy, I kid you not.
Fun fact! Taking up bouldering provides great cardiovascular workout, not only precise footwork and hand placements. You use your entire body, pushing, pulling and swinging with constant movement in the largest muscle groups-- arms, shoulders, back, legs and core. It helps in improving heart health, increases stamina, and promotes better circulation and yey, weight loss!
****
(Jojie Alcantara has been writing for this paper for three decades, and has not yet tired of sharing interesting, engaging stories from her islands and beyond. Email her at jojiealcantara@gmail.com.)