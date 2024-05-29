Senior and still fond of sex

Dear Odette of Tagum City,

It is very normal to be 60 years old and more, but, still has that desire for sex. We are all sexual beings from the time we are born until the time we die. Don’t think about what other people think about it. Remember that if you dwell on what others have to say about you, you will have a hard time achieving your happiness. As long as you don’t trample on the rights of others, come on, continue your happiness. Remember age is just a number.

There are many reasons seniors are still hot in bed, for one their relationship with their partner at this time is deeper, there are fewer disturbances, there is no more fear of getting pregnant and they have more time. for their spouse. Besides, they know themselves better and their partners.

Usually, when a woman gets older, it will be hard for her to achieve orgasm because she has already lost her sexual desire, as her genitals have gone dry — which is what you feel. This is no longer the same as when you were much younger when you can be aroused and lubricate quite easily. And when your vagina has dried up, you will feel the pains during sex.

But, since we are out of space, let me continue this in my next episode. Until then!

Dr. Fritz

