Senior and still fond of sex (part 2)

Dear Odette of Tagum City,

​Last time we were talking about vaginal dryness and pains. I know these are getting you worried. But, you need not as there are water-based condoms, pre-lubricated condoms and genital moisturizers. So, your doctor may prescribe you estrogen for the genitals, which can be in the form of creams, pills, tablets and that I insert into your genitals.

You should also watch out for these times because there are other challenges that can affect your sexual life, such as weight gain, long-term body aches, bladder control problems, and memory loss. , high blood pressure, high cholesterol, side effects of drugs, depression and stroke. Moreover, if there are surgeries on the reproductive system, this may affect how you see your image and how you feel.

That's why it's important that you partner and your partner should talk in ways that will keep you close. Put aside your role, as a caregiver to your spouse, so that you can focus as a spouse to your partner.

It is also important that you talk to your doctor if something bothers your sexual life during this time. However, don't be surprised if there are doctors who have a hard time talking to you about this issue. And if it happens that your doctor is having a hard time discussing this matter with you, ask if he can suggest a sex counselor. Also ask if the medications you are taking have anything to do with the discomfort in your sex life or if estrogen can help you.

Opps! There are still more to talk. Until then again!

-Dr. Fritz