Senior and still fond of sex (Part 3)

Dear Odette of Tagum City,

Now, we are at the final stretch.

If you are referred to a sexologist, talk to this professional about your problems and let him or her help you find ways to meet your needs as a couple. Maybe at this time, you need more foreplay to warm up, or whatever you both find passionate in bed. If, for example, you have rheumatism, your sexologist can suggest new positions that will make you more comfortable and satisfy you and your partner.

For instance, if a flat floor or bed is bad for your knees, a new position can help, or special furniture can provide a different angle. If it’s hard for you to get excited, a vibrator may help to get your blood flowing.

It is also normal that you will feel apprehensive because you will find it difficult to have that sexual life again, especially, if you have had no sex life for a long time.

Safe sex is still important. STIs are diseases that cannot be avoided even if you are a senior. If you are sexually active, there is still a risk of diseases like chlamydia, genital warts or herpes, gonorrhea, hepatitis B, syphilis, and trichomoniasis. In fact, the number of elderly people who have HIV and Aids is now increasing. If you are really sure that it’s just you and your spouse and no one else in your marriage, then you may not need to use a condom. But, don’t you ever trust in the frailty of humanity.

Good luck!

-Dr. Fritz