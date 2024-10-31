Setting new standard for fitness facilities

For those looking to commit to their fitness journey, DStars is running a special P800-per-month promo until October 31. This is the perfect opportunity to start your fitness goals at a discounted price.

What sets DStars Matina apart is its posing room, a first among the DStars branches, designed for bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts to flex and perfect their form. DStars Matina is their only branch with a sauna, offering members a great way to relax and recover after workouts.