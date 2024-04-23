Sizzling summer finds at SM City Davao’s biggest sale this April 19 to 21

Beat the heat and snag up to 70% discounts on a variety of items, mallwide in SM City Davao’s 3-Day Sale starting this Friday until Sunday.
Be summer-ready and shop at a discounted price from different brands and stores in SM City Davao.
Shoppers can also get the chance to win Suzuki Dzire GL MT car when they join the e-raffle during the 3-Day Sale. To participate, shoppers shall purchase P1,000 or more, single or accumulated purchase receipt, from any of the stores.
Shoppers can also get extra 10% discount whole day on Friday for Prestige cardholders; and on Saturday to Sunday, from 3 to 7 p.m. for SMAC cardholders in The SM Store and select SM affiliates.
No SMAC or Prestige? An extra 10% discount at The SM Store can be also enjoyed on Friday only by all cardholders of Philhealth, Pag-Ibig, PRC License, and Ateneo de Davao Alumni; employees of City Government of Davao, AFP, PNP, BFP, BJMP, DepEd, Davao Doctors Hospital, Brokenshire Hospital, San Pedro Hospital, Adventist Hospital, CTTMO, LTO, and HPG; and residents of Matina Enclaves and Verdon Parc.
Mark your calendars now and shop at SM City Davao's 3-Day Sale beginning this Friday.