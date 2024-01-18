SM Cebu Malls offer colorful, vibrant Sinulog experience

Religious exhibition

To start off the celebration, SM City Cebu and Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. present the Treasures of Devotion, a virtual exhibition of religious objects or objects of devotion.

Through photo and video documentation, the religious objects found in diocesan and parish museums and private collections in Cebu were catalogued, unearthing layers of memories and experiences accrued by generations of believers and discovering stories of faith and devotion as shown, shaped, and sustained by these religious artifacts. The exhibition is located at the first level of the North Wing and is ongoing until January 31.

The Order of Saint Augustine brings to the Cebuanos the OSANino @ 40 exhibit at the Cube Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu which is ongoing until January 21, 2024.

The Augustinian Friars of the Province of Sto. Niño de Cebu – Philippines celebrate with great joy the 40th anniversary of their juridical existence as a Province and with grateful hearts thank the Lord for this grace-filled period of religious witnessing to the Charism of the Order and of fruitful service to the Church in the Philippines and in other parts of the world.