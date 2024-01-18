SM Cebu Malls offer colorful, vibrant Sinulog experience

CELEBRATE Sinulog, the country’s grandest festival, at your favorite SM malls in Cebu!
Immerse yourself in the excitement of festive events at the core of the Sinulog Festival this month of January.
The Sinulog Festival in Cebu is a vibrant and deeply-rooted religious celebration that traces its origins to the Feast of the Sto. Nino.
SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu offer a vibrant and culturally rich experience for both locals and tourists when they visit the two SM malls in Cebu City this Sinulog 2024.
Religious exhibition
To start off the celebration, SM City Cebu and Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. present the Treasures of Devotion, a virtual exhibition of religious objects or objects of devotion.
Through photo and video documentation, the religious objects found in diocesan and parish museums and private collections in Cebu were catalogued, unearthing layers of memories and experiences accrued by generations of believers and discovering stories of faith and devotion as shown, shaped, and sustained by these religious artifacts. The exhibition is located at the first level of the North Wing and is ongoing until January 31.
The Order of Saint Augustine brings to the Cebuanos the OSANino @ 40 exhibit at the Cube Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu which is ongoing until January 21, 2024.
The Augustinian Friars of the Province of Sto. Niño de Cebu – Philippines celebrate with great joy the 40th anniversary of their juridical existence as a Province and with grateful hearts thank the Lord for this grace-filled period of religious witnessing to the Charism of the Order and of fruitful service to the Church in the Philippines and in other parts of the world.
Art exhibit
Shoppers are also invited to witness the Sto. Nino painting exhibit by Friday Group Sessionistas from January 10 to 24 at the level 3 Seaview Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu. The exhibit highlights on the Santo Niño and is timed with the celebration of the Sinulog festival, which honors the Holy Child.
Fun & entertainment for families & friends
Celebrate Sinulog in bold and vibrant hues! Islands Souvenirs’ Cut & Style at SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu invite you to explore their Sinulog Merch pop-up store for the best fusion of tradition and contemporary style this year. Check-out the Cut & Style booth at the lower ground level of SM City Cebu, and at the City Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.
Eyes here ice skaters out there! Don’t miss the AweSM Cebu Sinulog On Ice happening on January 19, 2:30 p.m., and January 20 at 12:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
Colorful installations
Take a picture at SM City Cebu’s AweSM Sinulog Square installation located at the North Wing Atrium, and dive into the vibrant world of the AweSM Cebu Artscape at SM Seaside City Cebu’s Mountain Wing Atrium and experience a haven of festivity, where tradition meets modern splash of colors and rhythms. The AweSM Cebu Artscape installation is a contemporary take of “sulog”, the movement of the water current that inspired Sinulog’s famous steps – forward-backward steps.
Live streaming of novena masses
Devotees of the Sto. Nino may also attend the hourly novena masses through the live streaming on the big screen live from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino. The Novena live stream happens at the Cube Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.
Mouthwatering local dishes
Food lovers check this out! Visit the StrEATs of Cebu booths where one can enjoy a gastronomic feast of Cebu’s lechon and other Cebu delicacies. StrEATs of Cebu is located at the lower ground level of the main mall of SM City Cebu from January 15 to 21, 2024.
SM Seaside City Cebu brings back the Lechon Festival happening on January 18-21 at the City Wing Atrium. One may buy Cebu lechon — with recipes coming from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Carcar and the municipality of Liloan—all in one place.
Huge discounts & promos
Shoppers will also enjoy huge discounts in the Sinulog Sale from Jan. 19 to 21 in SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu. Get into the festive spirit with great selection of sale items of up to 50% off mall wide.
Other exciting happenings around the mall include AweSM Cebu Dance Parade in SM Seaside City Cebu on January 13 & 14 beginning at 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., and from January 19-21 starting at 10 a.m. in SM City Cebu.
