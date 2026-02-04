SM City Davao brings the most-loved matcha with the first grand Davao Matcha Fair

Feel the matcha craze or gear for that organic encounter when you explore varieties of carefully curated drinks and dreamiest desserts in one stop.

Whisk immediately and savor a treat or two from the following exhibitors:

Matcha Ureshi Bar

A go-to matcha whisking station, Matcha Ureshi Bar offers different mixes including Dirty Matcha for those opting with caffeine kick, Earl Grey Matcha that has a fusion of earthy matcha and earl grey tea, and Oat Matcha Latte for a healthier spin.

Matcha Baby

Sip the dreamiest goodness with your besties. No need for passports as Matcha Baby brings in the finest Uji matcha lattes from Kyoto, Japan.

Thirty Third Café

Thirty Third Café is whisking a variety of flavors. Its latest addition is the Rose Berry Dream Matcha, a soft, creamy, balanced drink with pink cloud on top. This newest mix is limited only at the Matcha Fair.

Hey Matcha People

Max out on green tea lattes. Hey Matcha People whisks different selections with Hojicha, a roasted variety, and Matcha, a creamy green tea blend. Twice the joy with ice cream and other delightful treats.

Matchanagi

Step into matcha party at Matchanagi. Blending with fusion, Matchanagi offers a variety of goodness including Matcha Umizora (salty and creamy), Matcha Shima (smooth and fresh), Matcha Yasoucha (bold and earthy), and Matcha Kinako (nutty and toasty).

Matcha Deux

Matcha Deux provides different lattes. Explore their Houkouen Un Ryu, which has silky, creamy texture with clean, smooth, and slightly lingering finish

Ms. Matcha

Level up the matcha exploration. Feel the tropical vibe and savor a variety of selections from Ms. Matcha. One of their drinks is Matchanana, which is a mix of green and banana goodness.

Matcha Mill

Made from freshly milled Japanese tea, Matcha Mill provides different green tea products and drinks. Bring home the teas and whisk it even at the comfort of your home.

Giuhaw Club

Quench your thirst and sip slow with Giuhaw Club’s matcha treats. Savor the green goodness with co-matcha lovers.

Midori Matcha Dvo

Fill the day with fun and a cup of Midori’s matcha in hand. Enjoy different matcha goodness with a twist of agave as sweetener.

Matcha Bar

Made from premium matcha, Matcha Bar offers a variety of green tea selections. Matcha Bar’s drinks are carefully curated with care and intention.

Koop Café Co.

Double the matcha fun and enjoy Koop Café’s Oolong Matcha Fog. The matcha drink is a combination of oolong and matcha for a balance of light and dark notes.

Haku No Matcha

Sourcing from high-grade ceremonial matcha, Haku No Matcha offers dreamy specialty drinks. Never also miss having cold treats like the Matcha Noodle, Haku Matcha Soft Cloud, and Uji Green Gelato.

Matcha Boo

Matcha Boo is your go-too with your besties and beau. Enjoy blended matcha goodness like Cookie Butter Cream Top, Banana Pudding Matcha, and Hojicha.

The first-ever grand Matcha Fair is the best spot for solo dates, bestie link-ups, and squad hangouts. Come through and discover the next matcha obsession at your most-loved SM City Davao.