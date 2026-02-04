SM City Davao brings the most-loved matcha with the first grand Davao Matcha Fair

Go all out on your matcha experience as SM City Davao brings in Japan’s beloved green tea at Davao’s first grand Valentines Matcha Fair aptly called Find Your Match-a at The Annex Event Center until February 10.
Feel the matcha craze or gear for that organic encounter when you explore varieties of carefully curated drinks and dreamiest desserts in one stop.
Whisk immediately and savor a treat or two from the following exhibitors:
Matcha Ureshi Bar
A go-to matcha whisking station, Matcha Ureshi Bar offers different mixes including Dirty Matcha for those opting with caffeine kick, Earl Grey Matcha that has a fusion of earthy matcha and earl grey tea, and Oat Matcha Latte for a healthier spin.
Matcha Baby
Sip the dreamiest goodness with your besties. No need for passports as Matcha Baby brings in the finest Uji matcha lattes from Kyoto, Japan.
Thirty Third Café
Thirty Third Café is whisking a variety of flavors. Its latest addition is the Rose Berry Dream Matcha, a soft, creamy, balanced drink with pink cloud on top. This newest mix is limited only at the Matcha Fair.
Hey Matcha People
Max out on green tea lattes. Hey Matcha People whisks different selections with Hojicha, a roasted variety, and Matcha, a creamy green tea blend. Twice the joy with ice cream and other delightful treats.
Matchanagi
Step into matcha party at Matchanagi. Blending with fusion, Matchanagi offers a variety of goodness including Matcha Umizora (salty and creamy), Matcha Shima (smooth and fresh), Matcha Yasoucha (bold and earthy), and Matcha Kinako (nutty and toasty).
Matcha Deux
Matcha Deux provides different lattes. Explore their Houkouen Un Ryu, which has silky, creamy texture with clean, smooth, and slightly lingering finish
Ms. Matcha
Level up the matcha exploration. Feel the tropical vibe and savor a variety of selections from Ms. Matcha. One of their drinks is Matchanana, which is a mix of green and banana goodness.
Matcha Mill
Made from freshly milled Japanese tea, Matcha Mill provides different green tea products and drinks. Bring home the teas and whisk it even at the comfort of your home.
Giuhaw Club
Quench your thirst and sip slow with Giuhaw Club’s matcha treats. Savor the green goodness with co-matcha lovers.
Midori Matcha Dvo
Fill the day with fun and a cup of Midori’s matcha in hand. Enjoy different matcha goodness with a twist of agave as sweetener.
Matcha Bar
Made from premium matcha, Matcha Bar offers a variety of green tea selections. Matcha Bar’s drinks are carefully curated with care and intention.
Koop Café Co.
Double the matcha fun and enjoy Koop Café’s Oolong Matcha Fog. The matcha drink is a combination of oolong and matcha for a balance of light and dark notes.
Haku No Matcha
Sourcing from high-grade ceremonial matcha, Haku No Matcha offers dreamy specialty drinks. Never also miss having cold treats like the Matcha Noodle, Haku Matcha Soft Cloud, and Uji Green Gelato.
Matcha Boo
Matcha Boo is your go-too with your besties and beau. Enjoy blended matcha goodness like Cookie Butter Cream Top, Banana Pudding Matcha, and Hojicha.
Feel the matcha craze or gear for that organic encounter when you explore varieties of carefully curated drinks and dreamiest desserts in one stop.
Whisk immediately and savor a treat or two from the following exhibitors:
Matcha Ureshi Bar
A go-to matcha whisking station, Matcha Ureshi Bar offers different mixes including Dirty Matcha for those opting with caffeine kick, Earl Grey Matcha that has a fusion of earthy matcha and earl grey tea, and Oat Matcha Latte for a healthier spin.
Matcha Baby
Sip the dreamiest goodness with your besties. No need for passports as Matcha Baby brings in the finest Uji matcha lattes from Kyoto, Japan.
Thirty Third Café
Thirty Third Café is whisking a variety of flavors. Its latest addition is the Rose Berry Dream Matcha, a soft, creamy, balanced drink with pink cloud on top. This newest mix is limited only at the Matcha Fair.
Hey Matcha People
Max out on green tea lattes. Hey Matcha People whisks different selections with Hojicha, a roasted variety, and Matcha, a creamy green tea blend. Twice the joy with ice cream and other delightful treats.
Matchanagi
Step into matcha party at Matchanagi. Blending with fusion, Matchanagi offers a variety of goodness including Matcha Umizora (salty and creamy), Matcha Shima (smooth and fresh), Matcha Yasoucha (bold and earthy), and Matcha Kinako (nutty and toasty).
Matcha Deux
Matcha Deux provides different lattes. Explore their Houkouen Un Ryu, which has silky, creamy texture with clean, smooth, and slightly lingering finish
Ms. Matcha
Level up the matcha exploration. Feel the tropical vibe and savor a variety of selections from Ms. Matcha. One of their drinks is Matchanana, which is a mix of green and banana goodness.
Matcha Mill
Made from freshly milled Japanese tea, Matcha Mill provides different green tea products and drinks. Bring home the teas and whisk it even at the comfort of your home.
Giuhaw Club
Quench your thirst and sip slow with Giuhaw Club’s matcha treats. Savor the green goodness with co-matcha lovers.
Midori Matcha Dvo
Fill the day with fun and a cup of Midori’s matcha in hand. Enjoy different matcha goodness with a twist of agave as sweetener.
Matcha Bar
Made from premium matcha, Matcha Bar offers a variety of green tea selections. Matcha Bar’s drinks are carefully curated with care and intention.
Koop Café Co.
Double the matcha fun and enjoy Koop Café’s Oolong Matcha Fog. The matcha drink is a combination of oolong and matcha for a balance of light and dark notes.
Haku No Matcha
Sourcing from high-grade ceremonial matcha, Haku No Matcha offers dreamy specialty drinks. Never also miss having cold treats like the Matcha Noodle, Haku Matcha Soft Cloud, and Uji Green Gelato.
Matcha Boo
Matcha Boo is your go-too with your besties and beau. Enjoy blended matcha goodness like Cookie Butter Cream Top, Banana Pudding Matcha, and Hojicha.
The first-ever grand Matcha Fair is the best spot for solo dates, bestie link-ups, and squad hangouts. Come through and discover the next matcha obsession at your most-loved SM City Davao.
For more updates, visit the official social media pages of SM City Davao.