SM City Davao 'Super Spelling Bee' buzzes back for year 2

The buzz is back—and it’s all about words! The SM Super Spelling Bee makes its much-awaited return this year, inviting young spellers from across the country to take the stage, test their skills, and have fun.

The Davao Leg happens on Saturday, August 30, 2PM at The Annex Event Center, SM City Davao, open to students ages 10 to 12. Winners from Davao and other selected SM Supermalls will advance to the Grand Finals at SM Mall of Asia on October 4.

This year’s edition is extra special as SM Supermalls marks its 40th anniversary, a milestone highlighting its growth and commitment to creating spaces where families can learn, connect, and celebrate meaningful experiences.

“SM Supermalls has always been a happy place for kids to learn and explore,” said Hanna Carinna T. Sy, AVP for Marketing Special Events and Leasing. “The SM Super Spelling Bee is our way of celebrating learning while giving our #SuperKids a chance to shine and create memories they’ll always cherish.”

Registration is simple: sign up via the SM Malls Online app or visit the SM City Davao Mall Admin Office (3rd Floor, Annex) to submit a completed form.

The event is made possible with support from National Book Store, National University, Power Mac Center, and Jollibee—partners who share the belief in the power of learning, reading, and building kids’ confidence.

With exciting prizes, the thrill of competition, and the chance to be crowned one of the country’s top spellers, the stage is set. Whether you’re a parent cheering, a teacher rooting, or a young wordsmith ready to shine—this is your moment.