SM Davao malls gift SM Besties of Joy to over 1,400 beneficiaries

Beneficiaries include IP children from Barangay Tapak in Paquibato, DSWD Home for the Girls, Project Hope Day Care Center, House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer, kidney patients in Southern Philippine Medical Center, and Co Su Gian Center.

SM City Davao and SM Lanang turned over the plushies to the Rotary Club of Downtown Davao, Eastern Mindanao Command, JCI Lakambini Davao, and other partner organizations that help spread joy and bring smiles to different recipients.

The SM Besties of Joy 2025 contain four adorable bunnies: Rumi, Nana, Tala and Hannie, which spread kindness, friendship, and joy to communities.

Evolving from the beloved Bears of Joy, the Besties of Joy carry forward the tradition of giving twice the joy through SM Cares’ annual Buy-One-Donate-One initiative. For every Bestie of Joy purchased, SM Cares donates another plush toy to a child from SM’s partners.

The Besties of Joy campaign is part of SM’s mission to bring people together through purposeful giving in partnership with charities and organizations./SM PR