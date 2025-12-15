SM Lanang unwraps a Joyful Christmas

A towering 55-foot Christmas tree bedazzles shoppers and guests with over 2,000 ornaments and illuminations, haloed by 13 cascading evergreens rising in tiered splendor – four of which gracefully twirl to add movement and magic.

The massive tree at the heart of the mall is hugged by a giant ribbon and surrounded by smaller trees that are decked with delicate ribonettes, berries, cypress, and pinecones.

Adding whimsy and joy to the overall mall holiday scene are the 14 lighted, floating Christmas trees.