SM Lanang unwraps a Joyful Christmas

A joyful holiday arrives in a dazzling tableau of lights and stylish ribbons as SM Lanang ushers in the Yuletide season with its grand Christmas tree.
A towering 55-foot Christmas tree bedazzles shoppers and guests with over 2,000 ornaments and illuminations, haloed by 13 cascading evergreens rising in tiered splendor – four of which gracefully twirl to add movement and magic.
The massive tree at the heart of the mall is hugged by a giant ribbon and surrounded by smaller trees that are decked with delicate ribonettes, berries, cypress, and pinecones.
Adding whimsy and joy to the overall mall holiday scene are the 14 lighted, floating Christmas trees.
Experience the joyful rhythms and harmonies
Joyful harmonies and rhythms fill the air at SM Lanang this season as the mall features local artists in piano and choral performances on select weekends in December.
Besties of joy
SM Lanang continues its tradition of spreading the holiday cheer through the BESTIES OF JOY, a campaign that evolved from SM’s beloved Bears of Joy initiative.
For only P330, shoppers get to keep one plush toy while the other is donated to a child in need when they purchase a Bestie of Joy from October 25 to December 25.
This year’s plush toy collection features four adorable bunnies embodying the message that meaningful gifts aren’t always wrapped — they’re shared through kindness, connection and friendship.
Hannie, in soft white, is gentle and grateful — reminding us to appreciate life’s little blessings. Rumi, dressed in dreamy lilac, sparks imagination and creativity, encouraging everyone to dream and explore. Tala, glowing in cheerful yellow, is the sunshine of friendship, spreading laughter and love wherever she goes. And Nana, in warm red, is the heart of kindness, always ready with a comforting hug and a helping paw.
Shop for gifts
Find the perfect gifts to give your friends, family, and loved ones while also supporting local businesses this Christmas season through SM Lanang’s Christmas Bazaar at The Atrium.
To experience the joyful season at SM Lanang, follow its official social media pages for more details or visit www.smsupermalls.com. PR