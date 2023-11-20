The SMADAA Family Fund Run 2023 was a day filled with laughter, camaraderie, and a healthy dose of friendly competition, all in the name of supporting Tahanan Candida Maria de Jesus and the SMAD Shepherd Community in Sitio Elian.

“The theme is clear: we run for fun, but more importantly, we run to make a difference. As Marisians, it is not just about completing the race; it is about coming together as a community to support those in need. The spirit of giving back is alive and well, and the Family Fund Run is the perfect embodiment of this commitment,” says SMADAA president Sharmila Barretto-Ong.