SMADAA Family Fund Run 2023
THE Stella Maris Academy of Davao Alumni Association (SMADAA) recently geared up for a spectacular event that was more than just a run. It was a celebration of 70 glorious years of their beloved alma mater.
The SMADAA Family Fund Run 2023 was a day filled with laughter, camaraderie, and a healthy dose of friendly competition, all in the name of supporting Tahanan Candida Maria de Jesus and the SMAD Shepherd Community in Sitio Elian.
“The theme is clear: we run for fun, but more importantly, we run to make a difference. As Marisians, it is not just about completing the race; it is about coming together as a community to support those in need. The spirit of giving back is alive and well, and the Family Fund Run is the perfect embodiment of this commitment,” says SMADAA president Sharmila Barretto-Ong.
She shares that the Family Fund Run is not just a race; it's a chance to reconnect with old friends, make new ones, and relive the cherished memories of their school days.
The event offered a variety of race categories to suit every fitness level. Whether one was a seasoned runner or just looking to enjoy a leisurely run with family, there was a perfect category for them. The 3K Family Run, 5K Fun Run, and 10K Fun Run promised not only a physical challenge but also a great time for participants of all ages.
The top finishers for the 3K male were 1st place: Eliezer Carinosa; 2nd place: Mark James Agudo; and 3rd place: Fritz Cabanig. For the 3K female category, 1st place: Mary Cabunce; 2nd place: Nickaela Bartolo; and 3rd place: Grace Cabunoc.
On the other hand, for the 5K male category, 1st place: Kyle Cayog; 2nd place: Roberto Cain; and 3rd place: Abraham Cabanig. Meanwhile, the 5k female top finishers included 1st place: Diana Mae Memoracion; 2nd place: Hazel Paspe; and 3rd place Joana Gonzales.
Finally, the 10K finishers for the male were 1st place: Fritz Lantaco; 2nd place: Elmer Bartolo; and 3rd place Lloyd Malinao. For the female category, 1st place: Madelyn Carter; 2nd place: Virginia Tumapon; and 3rd place: Reschel Ko.
“Among are many proud sponsors are Marisians and their families, demonstrating that the Marisian spirit endures long after graduation. Their contribution exemplifies the commitment to giving back to the community and supporting the values instilled by our alma mater,” says Sharmila.
SMADAA wishes to thank their gold sponsors: Kar Asia, Inc., Standard Insurance Co., Inc., and Kore Development Corporation; silver sponsors: Davao Partsman Sales Corporation, Sonic Gameworkx, SMAD 1996, Diversion Surplus Center, SMAD 2001, and SMAD 2003; and bronze sponsors: Karpentrade, Inc., Oceanpro, SMAD 1998, Panadero, Sunfresh Agricultural Ventures, Davao Farms, Mahayag Farms, Unifrutti Philippines, Inc., Eurobaker, Davao City Water District, and 8Telcom, Inc.
