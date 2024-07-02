Spirit of gratefulness

The celebration gathered close family and friends who have significantly impacted the Yu Family through their love and friendship.

Jasmin shared a touching message, expressing deep gratitude: "This wouldn't happen without our very supportive parents from the very beginning”.

"We're all very thankful to them, our relatives and friends who stood by our family and provided companionship throughout the years," she added.

As guests dined, they were serenaded by a beautiful singer whose soothing notes created a perfect ambiance for the moment.

Jabez delivered a nostalgic speech, reflecting on his journey and life's surprises. He recounted how he started with a dream and persevered to achieve his goals.

"It really all started with just a dream, and you always have to believe that every time you wake up, you continue dreaming, and you continue to aspire because every day is an opportunity for you. To dream, to aspire, and to achieve," he shared.

“There are two things I am most grateful for, my family, and above all, God,” Jabez added.

The event was made lively and classy with Mr. Brandy Fuentes as the master of ceremony.