Spirit of gratefulness

Graduation is a momentous occasion worthy of celebration for after all your years of dedicated hard work and persistence has finally paid off.
On June 23, 2024, the Yu family gathered for a night of thanksgiving and acknowledgment, celebrating significant milestones achieved by their children, Jasmin Vica Yu and Jabez Tyron Yu. The event not only celebrates the academic excellence of their children but also the successes of their family’s business endeavors.
Their daughter, Jasmin recently completed her studies as a Doctor of Medicine. At the same time, their son, Jabez graduated magna cum laude at the Ateneo de Davao University after completing with excellence his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy course.
"I believe everything happened not because it just happened; I believe it happened because God has a plan in our life," their father shared during his heartfelt speech.
A grand celebration at a grand venue
The celebration took place at the grand ballroom of Dusit Thani Hotel where the Dolce Chordarum Strings group created an intimate setting in the waiting area to welcome guests. Their live violin performance was opulent, giving one a Bridgerton ball vibe, which provided a classic waiting experience. At the same time, guests enjoyed a lavish banquet spread, carefully arranged to create a feast for the eyes and the palate.
A buffet table featured a variety of fine foods and treats that had been carefully prepared and beautifully presented. It was a harmonious blend of colors and textures beckoning guests to savor.
There was also a photo booth and a 360-video feature offered by Funpix Davao exclusively for the event which surely entertained the guests.
The evening's dark-colored theme was enhanced with glistening decorations, which added to the regal feel. The ballroom was turned into a scene of elegance and grandeur, thanks to the creative team directed by Ms. Korine Navarro of K Events who was also the event organizer.
Highlights of the celebration
Guests were fascinated as they entered through a tunnel of fairy lights leading to the main event area, meticulously crafted to fit the theme.
The celebration gathered close family and friends who have significantly impacted the Yu Family through their love and friendship.
Jasmin shared a touching message, expressing deep gratitude: "This wouldn't happen without our very supportive parents from the very beginning”.
"We're all very thankful to them, our relatives and friends who stood by our family and provided companionship throughout the years," she added.
As guests dined, they were serenaded by a beautiful singer whose soothing notes created a perfect ambiance for the moment.
Jabez delivered a nostalgic speech, reflecting on his journey and life's surprises. He recounted how he started with a dream and persevered to achieve his goals.
"It really all started with just a dream, and you always have to believe that every time you wake up, you continue dreaming, and you continue to aspire because every day is an opportunity for you. To dream, to aspire, and to achieve," he shared.
“There are two things I am most grateful for, my family, and above all, God,” Jabez added.
The event was made lively and classy with Mr. Brandy Fuentes as the master of ceremony.
The after-party
The evening concluded with an exciting after-party featuring DJ Torch Gacuma. Held in a separate room, all the guests were encouraged to let loose and have fun, dancing and celebrating the night away.
This Thanksgiving celebration was not just a family event but a testament to the power of dreams, hard work, and the unwavering support of loved ones. It was a night of elegance, gratitude, and unforgettable memories, marking a significant chapter in the lives of the Yu family. KBP