SPMC leads PH hospitals in Trauma Life Support

The Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) leads Philippine hospitals in adapting and cascading the Trauma Life Support Malaysia (TLSM), a clinical workshop and structured training program designed to equip healthcare providers with essential skills to manage injured trauma patients, to all Filipino doctors.

This was made official with the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Malaysia Society for the Care of Trauma (Mascot) and SPMC on October 13, 2026, at the Sotogrande Hotel in Davao City.

TLSM was jointly developed by the Ministry of Health Malaysia and Mascot. It is inspired by the US-initiated Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) program, regarded worldwide as a gold standard in training for trauma care. The Ministry of Health Malaysia designed TLSM to fit the unique conditions of Asian countries.

TLSM also makes the program more affordable and accessible, as ATLS’s strict proprietary licensing makes it expensive and resource-heavy.