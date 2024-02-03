Stand Out in Portrait with the New OPPO Reno11 Series 5G

OPPO continues to be a leader in mobile portrait photography as it introduces trailblazing Portrait Expert smartphones that are able to take visually-stunning portraits, allowing users to stand out by bringing out their most natural beauty.

To kick off its 10th year of innovation and industry-leading technology, OPPO introduces the latest addition to its renowned Reno Series – the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G.

The two new Portrait Experts – the OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G – will raise the bar for mobile smartphone photography, design, user experience, and performance.

The OPPO Reno11 Series 5G strengthens OPPO's leadership within its price point, showcasing an unparalleled combination of innovation, style, and functionality that truly sets them apart.

Featuring an enhanced Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System with an industry-leading 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, the new devices also bring forth a new Natural Aesthetic Design, a redesigned and user-friendly ColorOS 14, and an all-around strong smartphone performance.

Stand Out with Next-Level Camera System

Step into a world of photographic innovation with the upgraded camera system of the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G. Both devices feature a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with OIS, a 32MP Telephoto Camera, and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera that captures photos and videos in the highest quality possible.

The OPPO Reno11 5G’s main camera features a powerful 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor with a 1/1.95” sensor size, f/1.8 aperture lens, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) at a 26mm focal length. Additionally, it includes a telephoto lens equipped with a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor, 1/2.74” sensor size, f/2 aperture lens, and a 47mm focal length for impressive portrait shots.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G’s camera system includes a main camera with 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, featuring a substantial 1/1.56” sensor size, f/1.8 aperture lens, and the added advantage of OIS at a 24mm focal length. Complementing this, the Telephoto Camera incorporates a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor with a 1/2.74” sensor size, f/2 aperture lens, and a 47mm focal length, enhancing the device's capabilities for capturing portrait shots with clarity and precision.

Another thing to be excited about the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G is the Telephoto Portrait Camera. Its 2x professional composition and Portrait Mode, makes it feel like you have your own professional photographer. It also offers a studio-quality Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System designed to capture super-sharp images with unprecedented clarity across various focal lengths, a huge leap forward in portrait photography.

Immerse yourself in a world of visual storytelling where every shot becomes a timeless expression of your unique perspective.