Stand Out in Portrait with the New OPPO Reno11 Series 5G

OPPO continues to be a leader in mobile portrait photography as it introduces trailblazing Portrait Expert smartphones that are able to take visually-stunning portraits, allowing users to stand out by bringing out their most natural beauty.
To kick off its 10th year of innovation and industry-leading technology, OPPO introduces the latest addition to its renowned Reno Series – the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G.
The two new Portrait Experts – the OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G – will raise the bar for mobile smartphone photography, design, user experience, and performance.
The OPPO Reno11 Series 5G strengthens OPPO's leadership within its price point, showcasing an unparalleled combination of innovation, style, and functionality that truly sets them apart.
Featuring an enhanced Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System with an industry-leading 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, the new devices also bring forth a new Natural Aesthetic Design, a redesigned and user-friendly ColorOS 14, and an all-around strong smartphone performance.
Stand Out with Next-Level Camera System
Step into a world of photographic innovation with the upgraded camera system of the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G. Both devices feature a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with OIS, a 32MP Telephoto Camera, and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera that captures photos and videos in the highest quality possible.
The OPPO Reno11 5G’s main camera features a powerful 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor with a 1/1.95” sensor size, f/1.8 aperture lens, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) at a 26mm focal length. Additionally, it includes a telephoto lens equipped with a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor, 1/2.74” sensor size, f/2 aperture lens, and a 47mm focal length for impressive portrait shots.
Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G’s camera system includes a main camera with 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, featuring a substantial 1/1.56” sensor size, f/1.8 aperture lens, and the added advantage of OIS at a 24mm focal length. Complementing this, the Telephoto Camera incorporates a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor with a 1/2.74” sensor size, f/2 aperture lens, and a 47mm focal length, enhancing the device's capabilities for capturing portrait shots with clarity and precision.
Another thing to be excited about the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G is the Telephoto Portrait Camera. Its 2x professional composition and Portrait Mode, makes it feel like you have your own professional photographer. It also offers a studio-quality Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System designed to capture super-sharp images with unprecedented clarity across various focal lengths, a huge leap forward in portrait photography.
Immerse yourself in a world of visual storytelling where every shot becomes a timeless expression of your unique perspective.
OPPO has worked with industry experts to optimize the Portrait Expert Engine on the Reno Series. There are four key enhancements that make shooting on the Reno11 5G and Reno11 Pro 5G even better.
The first feature is the pixel-level segmentation algorithms which improve object recognition, ensuring more accurate portrait recognition in all photos. Secondly, OPPO employs targeted techniques for autofocus, exposure, and white balance, specifically tailored for various skin tones to preserve realistic and natural facial features. The third feature highlights retouching algorithms that are refined to even out skin tones, remove blemishes, and align with local tastes.
The final one involves optimizing image backgrounds for seamless integration with the subject.
The result is a remarkable leap in portrait quality, positioning photos taken with the Reno11 Series 5G on par with those captured by a DSLR camera, bringing studio-quality photos within easy reach.
Stand Out with a Refreshed, Natural Aesthetic Design
The OPPO Reno11 Series 5G takes uniqueness to the next level with bespoke finishes for each phone, shimmering layers that stand out, and colors inspired by nature. The Reno11 Series 5G design combines a slim, lightweight frame with styling rich in depth and dimension and a velvety smooth touch.
The OPPO Reno11 5G presents two stunning options: the innovative Wave Green, establishing a shimmering silk texture that marks a groundbreaking first in the Reno Series, and the more subdued yet captivating Rock Grey, which reveals layers of bright and soft silver-gray glitter when exposed to light. The choices for the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G extend to the sophisticated Rock Grey and a distinctive Pearl White finish, elevating the device with a natural luster.
Achieved through an industry-leading, three-dimensional etching process that delves into microscopic details, each Reno11 Pro is essentially a one-of-a-kind device, offering unparalleled customization and a uniquely captivating design.
The new Reno series smartphones also get an upgrade in the placement of its three-camera systems, which are now nestled in OPPO’s “Sunshine Rings” matrix design - two adjoining rings that catch and reflect light outward for cleaner, crisper shots while embellishing the lenses to create an eye-catching contrast with the phone’s unique back finishes.
The 6.7-inch 3D display of the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G, which has a 93% screen-to-body ratio and a nearly borderless curved-screen effect, provides users with rich tones and aesthetically breathtaking visuals, captivating them. It boasts a flexible screen with over a billion colors, provides a visual feast for video watching, gaming, and app browsing, complemented by its visually striking 120Hz dynamic refresh rate for a seamless and captivating viewing experience.
With its two speakers and OReality Audio, the OPPO Reno11 5G provides an enveloping listening experience. Its Ultra Volume Modes allow you to crank up the volume to 300% for media playing and 200% for crystal-clear phone calls.
Stand Out with Long-lasting Battery Life and Larger Storage
The OPPO Reno11 Series 5G is surprisingly powerful for its size and weight, providing an entire day of texting, web surfing, music playing, video streaming, and vlogging on a single charge.
Your battery worries will be a thing of the past with its massive 5000mAh capacity. On top of that, OPPO has optimized the battery system to continue functioning properly after four years, thanks to its patented Battery Health Engine, which ensures that batteries endure a long time.
Stand Out with the ColorOs14’s Reliable Performance
Get ready for an incredible adventure on the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G with ColorOS 14, which combines many features, including security, dependability, aesthetics, and productivity.
Transform your smartphone into an adaptable companion for all your requirements as you glide through its interfaces and intuitive touches, putting amazingly clever capabilities at your fingertips.
It contains dependable features such as File Dock, Smart Touch, and Smart Image Matting, which brings efficiency to tasks that users will benefit from. Through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) network selection with a 360-degree surround antenna design, OPPO's patented network optimization engine, LinkBoost, achieves up to a 100% increase in transmission power and a 44% improvement in reception, resulting in the most consistent signal with the least amount of downtime. No matter if you're browsing, calling, or messaging, you'll have a reliable signal.
Trinity Engine, ColorOS 14's next-gen efficient computing technology, improves stability and speed, keeping your phone running smoothly and extending its storage life. It has ROM, RAM, and CPU Vitalization, aiming to increase storage, improve smoothness while multitasking, and provide the best battery life possible.
Stand Out with Confidence Together with the New OPPO Reno11 Series 5G!
Get your OPPO Reno11 5G or OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G starting today, which retails for Php 24,999 and Php 31,999, respectively.
Pre-order starts on February 1, 3 PM to February 8, available in all OPPO authorized offline stores nationwide. All preorders of the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G come with a free S39 Ambient Light Bluetooth Speaker.
Official OPPO E-Commerce Stores
The OPPO Reno11 Series 5G will be available to purchase on OPPO’s official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop channels starting February 1, 4 PM. Buyers are entitled for the following pre-order benefits:
● Free S39 Ambient Light Bluetooth Speaker for every purchase
● 100% Free Shipping
● 0% Interest Installment via SPayLater and LazPayLater
Operators
You can also pre-order via your preferred operators and get the following benefits:
Globe
● Pre-order starts on February 2, 10 AM
● OPPO Reno11 5G will be available via Plan 1799 with Php 1,000
cash-out
● OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G will be available via Plan 1999 with Php 2,000
cash-out
● Comes with free OPPO Enco Buds2
Smart
● Pre-order starts on February 2, 10 AM
● OPPO Reno11 Series 5G will be available via Plans+ 999 with 3
payment options (Straight Payment, DP + Monthly Amortization, 0%
Credit Card installment for 12 months)
● OPPO Reno11 Series 5G will also be available via Device Plans
● Free OPPO Enco Buds2 for every purchase
Home Credit and Credit Cards
The OPPO Reno11 Series 5G will also be available in installment plans via Home Credit and Credit Card payment options. Home Credit offers installment plans of 6/9/12/15/18 months at 0% interest in all partnered OPPO stores nationwide. Or you may opt to purchase via credit card, available in 6- or 12-month installments at 0% interest for all credit cards.
My OPPO App User Benefits
More benefits await loyal My OPPO app users. Here are some redeemable perks for OPPO Reno11 Series 5G users starting February 1, 3 PM until stocks last:
● 4,500 Mabuhay Miles from Philippine Airlines
● 100 PICKUP Points from PICKUP COFFEE
● Billow Minis from BASH
● Php 200 voucher from Bistro Group
● Php 100 gift code from Zalora
● Php 100 gift code from Sodexo
● Exclusive to new My OPPO users - Php 200 gift code from Zalora
● Exclusive to old My OPPO users - Php 500 gift card from Sodexo
Get excited to welcome the month of love with Portraits of Love. This Valentine's Season, OPPO encourages Reno11 users to participate in a heartwarming photo contest, celebrating the spirit of love through captivating portraits of their loved ones.
The campaign will be kicked-off through OPPO’s early bird claim store event, February 4 3-5PM, at the OPPO Brand Store, in SM Mall of Asia. Stay tuned to its social media pages this week to learn more about the contest, event, and the prizes awaiting its winners!
For more details and updates on the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G, visit OPPO Philippines’ official website at www.oppo.com.ph/ or OPPO Philippines’ official social media pages on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. PR