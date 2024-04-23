Starbucks unveils Mickey and Friends collections

Get ready for some fun this summer with Mickey and Friends. Starbucks is teaming up with Disney once again for its latest Starbucks Experience, introducing a playful world of genuine friendships with a bold and vibrant lineup of drinkware and lifestyle accessories.

The limited-edition Starbucks collection is inspired by the enduring bonds of friendship shared by fan-favorite Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and more. It features a cheerful range of merchandise adorned with colorful Disney characters and heartwarming messages, bringing the positive energy of Mickey and Friends closer to home for people of all ages.

Starting April 16 for a limited time, the lineup will be launched in the Philippines rooted in Starbucks values of nurturing human connections.

A colorful collection celebrating the playful world of friendships

Each item is a collectible in the merchandise collection. The collection features multi-colored hues of overlapping cut-outs to represent building up the layers of joy, paired with quotes that evoke feelings of togetherness.

Friends can now raise a toast over a cup of coffee to celebrate a lifetime of joy and friendship. Showcasing a bold and vibrant range of 5 drinkware items, such as picnic coolers, stainless steel mugs and tumblers in a variety of bright colors, with every sip, a burst of joy awaits.

Besties and pals can create magical memories together with over eight lifestyle accessories to choose from, such as passport holders, bags and more, right in time for summer adventures.

Fans and customers can look forward to sharing a sip of joy with their family and friends from April 16 onwards. The new themed collection will be available at all Starbucks stores across the Philippines, while supplies last. PR