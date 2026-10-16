‘Status: Rejected’ competes at Tallinn Black Nights filmfest

“Personally, this selection means so much to me, especially since this is my first feature film. To have a deeply Filipino story reach an international audience is something I could only dream of when we were making it,” Pascual shared.

Entering an A-list European film festival carries both artistic and cultural pride for Pascual. Watching his first feature travel overseas feels both humbling and unexpected. “Being part of the First Feature Competition also makes this experience particularly meaningful, as it gives emerging filmmakers like me an opportunity to share our first features on an international platform,” the young director added.

“Status: Rejected” struck a deep chord with critics and audiences alike during its initial run at Cinemalaya XXII, where the film won the NETPAC Award for its depiction of Asian realities.

Ruiz earned the Best Actress award, sharing the title with Marietta Subong (Pokwang) of “2 Valid IDs.”