Sun Life’s ‘Play for Life: A Game of Choices’

Financial planning meets fun as Sun Life introduces "Play for Life: A Game of Choices," a board game designed to take your financial journey on a test drive.
Imagine a game where every dice roll prompts you to make financial choices that mirror real-life. That’s what Play for Life intends to portray, as it allows you to experience real-life financial scenarios and navigate the ups and downs of life. The goal is to achieve your chosen life objectives through smart financial and life choices while making your way through various challenges. This game aims to promote financial literacy in an engaging way, empowering players to reach their goals with Sun Life as their bright partner.
Players start by defining their life goals and choosing a career character. The gameplay involves rolling dice to move pieces across the board. The board has spaces that offer opportunities ('Life Wins'), present challenges ('Life Happens'), or require crucial financial decisions ('Life Choices'), allowing players to strategically use their funds.
You win the game by accumulating enough play money to achieve your life goal, reflecting the essence of managing life's financial planning and decision-making.
Three ways to play: Online, tabletop, and life-size fun!
Sun Life rolls out three versions of Play for Life. For the tech-savvy and those always on the go, the online version offers a convenient way to experience the game's thrill virtually. Just visit sunlife.co/playforlifegame to play the online game.
For a more traditional approach, you can try out tabletop board game by inquiring with a Sun Life financial advisor about where you can play.
But the real showstopper? The life-size version of Play for Life, popping up at malls across the country! Picture yourself playing on a giant board, making real-life choices in a lively setting.
Mark your calendars for the upcoming event at SM Lanang, Davao from August 24 to 25, 2024. It's an experience you won't want to miss!
Special promos and prizes await!
As a bonus, Sun Life is offering exciting promos for their clients where you can get a chance to win a trip to Japan and Giftaway vouchers worth up to ₱10,000 when you play the Play for Life game.
Join any of the mall activations or play the online game and submit your entry through the form at the end. Winners will be selected via an electronic randomizer from eligible participants. The promo is open from June 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024. For more details about Sun Life’s Play for Life client promo, visit https://sunlife.co/PFLMechanics.
In the game of life, choose Sun Life for bright choices and a brighter tomorrow. Remember, your future starts now. DSCA