Sun Life’s ‘Play for Life: A Game of Choices’

Imagine a game where every dice roll prompts you to make financial choices that mirror real-life. That’s what Play for Life intends to portray, as it allows you to experience real-life financial scenarios and navigate the ups and downs of life. The goal is to achieve your chosen life objectives through smart financial and life choices while making your way through various challenges. This game aims to promote financial literacy in an engaging way, empowering players to reach their goals with Sun Life as their bright partner.

Players start by defining their life goals and choosing a career character. The gameplay involves rolling dice to move pieces across the board. The board has spaces that offer opportunities ('Life Wins'), present challenges ('Life Happens'), or require crucial financial decisions ('Life Choices'), allowing players to strategically use their funds.

You win the game by accumulating enough play money to achieve your life goal, reflecting the essence of managing life's financial planning and decision-making.

Three ways to play: Online, tabletop, and life-size fun!

Sun Life rolls out three versions of Play for Life. For the tech-savvy and those always on the go, the online version offers a convenient way to experience the game's thrill virtually. Just visit sunlife.co/playforlifegame to play the online game.

For a more traditional approach, you can try out tabletop board game by inquiring with a Sun Life financial advisor about where you can play.