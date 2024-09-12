Super itchiness in her bed (Part 1)

Dear Joanne, the itch

​I believe you have mites lurking in your bed.

Let’s get to know your mite first. Studies at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) in the United States suggest that more than 45 percent of U.S. homes have bedding with dust mite concentrations that exceed a level equated with allergic sensitization. I don’t have much statistics here. But, I believe they’re a real pain in the head.

Dust mites are microscopic creatures. You can’t see them in your naked eyes – as they are much smaller than 1⁄70 of an inch. They live well in warm, dark, moist places—where the temperatures are of 68° to 84°F and the humidity levels are at 75 to 80 percent. So, if sunlight can’t reach your room, then, this is such a luxury for these mites. They also like to live in bedding because that is where they find their biggest meals: they find your sloughed-off human skin so yummy. Moreover, if your bedding is made of polyester, it is a haven for them because it traps moisture from perspiration.

If you look at them under the microscope, they appear as sightless and look like spiders. And while they’re resting, they are resistant to poisons, so your insecticides are worthless if you hurl them to these “mity” creatures.

Whoo…we run out of space now and as there are still a lot of things to talk about your issue, then, let me handle this in my next column. Until then!