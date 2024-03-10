Supplements best for acne

Dear Amitabha 2024,

Yes. There are supplements that would work best for acne. Here is the list:

1. Myo-inositol

This promotes the entry of glucose into the cell. This is also safe and is often an effective supplement, especially for those patients who do not want traditional treatments, such as antibiotics, spironolactone, or isotretinoin.

This has been extensively studied in patients with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), demonstrating an ability to improve the metabolic profile and reduce acne and hirsutism.

You have to take myo-inositol at 2 grams twice a day in pill form.

2. Probiotics and omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids and increased fruit and vegetable intake have also been noted to be acne-protective, while hyperglycemia, carbohydrates, milk and dairy products, and saturated fats and trans fats have been linked to promote acne. So, settle for low-glycemic diet. This means you have to consume less sugar and fewer sugary drinks and “avoid white foods” such as white bread, rice, and pasta.

And if you are on antibiotic therapy, probiotics is highly recommended. Studies have confirmed this, which showed that those on probiotics have 95% acne improvement.

Moreover, probiotics have also anti-inflammatory effects. If you are getting them from a food source, go for soy or almond milk–based yogurt.

Omega-3 fatty acids at one gram per day reduces dryness of the lips, nose, eyes, and skin, which are the big side effects we see with isotretinoin. Moreover, there is also evidence that omega-3 can decrease depression, which may or may not be a side effect of isotretinoin. Studies have also shown that this can also reduce the triglyceride level.

Good luck!

Dr. Fritz

