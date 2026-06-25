Sweet pride: Max out your chocolate cravings at SM City Davao

Celebrating Davao’s rich agricultural legacy and world-class craftsmanship, SM City Davao, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Davao City, proudly presents a specialized Chocolate-themed Exhibit market from June 24 to 30, 2026.

The week-long event honors the official declaration of Davao City as the Chocolate Capital of the Philippines and the Davao Region as the Cacao Capital of the Philippines.

Since 2014, this annual gathering has served as a dedicated initiative in support of local MSMEs, especially homegrown cacao growers and artisan chocolate producers, by bringing their export-quality creations closer to Dabawenyos.