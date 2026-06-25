Sweet pride: Max out your chocolate cravings at SM City Davao

Celebrating Davao’s rich agricultural legacy and world-class craftsmanship, SM City Davao, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Davao City, proudly presents a specialized Chocolate-themed Exhibit market from June 24 to 30, 2026.
The week-long event honors the official declaration of Davao City as the Chocolate Capital of the Philippines and the Davao Region as the Cacao Capital of the Philippines.
Since 2014, this annual gathering has served as a dedicated initiative in support of local MSMEs, especially homegrown cacao growers and artisan chocolate producers, by bringing their export-quality creations closer to Dabawenyos.
Meet the region’s finest bean-to-bar artisans
Visitors are invited to discover and indulge in the best artisan chocolates and innovative cacao products in the region. This year’s showcase highlights five outstanding local producers:
Malagos Agri-Ventures Corporation
The internationally acclaimed and award-winning pioneer of premium single-origin Davao chocolates.
Coco Dolce
Famed for its healthier, exquisite chocolate creations smoothly sweetened with coconut sugar.
Sikwate!
Bringing traditional Filipino heritage flavors to life through rich, authentic cacao profiles.
Hao Cacao Chocolate Processing
Showcasing masterfully processed, premium local chocolate treats and artisanal blends.
Rosario’s Delicacies
A beloved household name celebrated for its creative integration of local agriculture and
traditional sweet delicacies.
Chocolate lovers and families can catch the Chocolate-themed Exhibit on the Ground Floor of the Main Mall, directly fronting Greenwich at SM City Davao. Admission to the entire week-long exhibition is free and open to the public.
Take pride in our local roots and satisfy your sweet cravings. Gala to the Max, and head over to your most-loved SM City Davao this week, support our homegrown cacao champions, and taste exactly why Davao reigns supreme as the country’s ultimate chocolate capital. PR