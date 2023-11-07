Takipsilim: A private bar as hush-hush as its name

Davao City has evolved and we’re having a wider choice of places to go. Among them, Takipsilim. This is for those who want a little privacy and a gustatory adventure (with alcohol!) that you’ve never been to before.

I was along San Pedro Street filling up my orders for crochet yarn when Wit invited me for a night out with her hubby Charly right in the area where I was.

I went: “Here? Where?”

Unseen and unknown, that’s how the owners want it as they do not allow walk-ins. Guests have to pre-book through their Instagram (@takipsilimbar.dvo) and they will only allow a few groups. The bar’s open from 5 pm to 1 am.

I was privileged to be invited by Wit, who learned of the bar after being sought out by one of its owners to supply fresh herbs, fruits, and other farm-grown stuff from her Gran Verde Farm.

“Samantha Uy (Owner/Co-founder) scheduled a visit (along with co/owner James Barcelona and mixologist consultant/creator Kalel Demetrio) to Gran Verde Farm and am guessing they liked the story of how we grew the stuff we were planting. They had an initial list of all the botanicals, herbs, flowers, of course, cacao bars, hulls, and vinegar they wanted to use to create unique drinks,” Wit said.

That already pricked my interest, but it was further pricked upon learning that the mixologist is the genius behind my fave poison, Agimat at Ugat Ube Cream Liqueur.

The labels Kanto and Agimat are Demetrio’s collaborations with big players in the distillery space. (Good news!!! NCCC and Mindanao Basket now carry these brands, yay!)

Demetrio’s drinks “honor the source and champions the use of local fruits, herbs, spices,” Wit said.

For Takipsilim, Demetrio created a set of mixed drinks from local fruits like santol, guava, etc, and local Phil liquor and liqueurs.

“One of these drinks I am particularly proud of is called Gran Verde-inspired by a guava drink cooler I served them,” she said.