Tansankatutak na panalo with San Miguel Beer’s under-the-crown promo

Drinking San Miguel Beer has never been more enjoyable with up to Php100 million worth of prizes to be won including Toyota Zenix Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Yamaha NMAX, at Samsung A15 5G smartphones. Tons of giveaways are also up for grabs including SMB jackets, shirts, and more San Miguel Beer products.

To join, (1) Simply buy a bottle of any participating SMB brand (San Miguel Pale Pilsen, Red Horse Beer, Red Horse Super, San Mig Light, San Miguel Flavored Beer, and Gold Eagle Beer); (2) Open the bottle and look under the crown, and (3) Redeem and win prizes.