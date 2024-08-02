Tansankatutak na panalo with San Miguel Beer’s under-the-crown promo

Alcohol beverage market leader San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) continues to celebrate life’s moments with its lineup of beverage offerings. To serve up even more excitement through its best tasting brews, SMB ups the ante with every bottle by offering high stakes prizes and plenty of giveaways under its crowns.
Back by popular demand, SMB is set to roll out another thrilling under-the-crown promo, this time with bigger and better prizes up for grabs. Starting this July, the country’s top beer producer takes drinkers on a ride of a lifetime with its SAN MIGUEL BEER TANSANKATUTAK PANALO under-the-crown promo.
Drinking San Miguel Beer has never been more enjoyable with up to Php100 million worth of prizes to be won including Toyota Zenix Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Yamaha NMAX, at Samsung A15 5G smartphones. Tons of giveaways are also up for grabs including SMB jackets, shirts, and more San Miguel Beer products.
To join, (1) Simply buy a bottle of any participating SMB brand (San Miguel Pale Pilsen, Red Horse Beer, Red Horse Super, San Mig Light, San Miguel Flavored Beer, and Gold Eagle Beer); (2) Open the bottle and look under the crown, and (3) Redeem and win prizes.
SMB rewards more beer moments with more chances to win with its SAN MIGUEL BEER TANSANKATUTAK PANALO under-the-crown promo. Promo is available nationwide from July 1, 2024 until December 31, 2024.
For more promos and updates like and follow San Miguel Beer on Facebook (www.facebook.com/sanmiguelbeerphilippines) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sanmiguelbeerph).