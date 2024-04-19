Lifestyle

Taste the world at SM Lanang Foodhall

A blend of flavors from different cuisines.
A blend of flavors from different cuisines.

TASTE the flavors of the world in one hub when you drop by the SM Lanang Foodhall for an elevated dining experience with family and friends.

A sumptuous bowl of jjamppong from Yoo Dae Bak.
Filipino seafood dish from Lakuseana.
For the adventurous palate, SM Lanang Foodhall offers a unique blend of flavors with its diverse mix of tenants offering well-loved dishes and delicacies from Japanese, Korean, American, Chinese, and even Filipino cuisines.

Japanese bento from Ureshi Japanese Restaurant.
Shoppers and tourists alike can explore distinct flavors that suit their cravings from Panda Shabu Shabu, Lakuseana, Yoo Dae Bak, JG Salo, Red Corner, Coffee Box, Potato Corner, Juice Co., and Ureshi Japanese Restaurant.

The SM Lanang Foodhall also boasts of being an inclusive food hub as it welcomes restaurants such as GreenEats which offers 100% plant-based options for people opting for a healthier diet.

To add to the delight, Foodhall diners with a minimum single receipt of P499 who also purchase a 1.5L bottle or three 16 oz of Coca-Cola beverages from any of its stores are also entitled to a free tote bag which they can claim from the designated redemption booth up until April 28.

To know the latest buzz at SM Lanang, follow its official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. PR

