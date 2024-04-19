Taste the world at SM Lanang Foodhall

TASTE the flavors of the world in one hub when you drop by the SM Lanang Foodhall for an elevated dining experience with family and friends.
For the adventurous palate, SM Lanang Foodhall offers a unique blend of flavors with its diverse mix of tenants offering well-loved dishes and delicacies from Japanese, Korean, American, Chinese, and even Filipino cuisines.
Shoppers and tourists alike can explore distinct flavors that suit their cravings from Panda Shabu Shabu, Lakuseana, Yoo Dae Bak, JG Salo, Red Corner, Coffee Box, Potato Corner, Juice Co., and Ureshi Japanese Restaurant.
The SM Lanang Foodhall also boasts of being an inclusive food hub as it welcomes restaurants such as GreenEats which offers 100% plant-based options for people opting for a healthier diet.
To add to the delight, Foodhall diners with a minimum single receipt of P499 who also purchase a 1.5L bottle or three 16 oz of Coca-Cola beverages from any of its stores are also entitled to a free tote bag which they can claim from the designated redemption booth up until April 28.
