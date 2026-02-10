The 6 wellness themes that will fuel Filipinos in 2026

According to Dr. Krissy Ladner, Director of Sports Performance, Nutrition and Education at Herbalife, this shift is showing up everywhere — from shopping habits and meal prep videos to conversations about training, recovery and everyday well-being.

“2026 will be guided by choices that support digestion, stress relief, strength, clarity and a better understanding of what the body needs,” Ladner said.

These are the six wellness themes that will influence how people eat, train and recover this year.

1. Gut health comes first

Gut health is becoming the starting point for daily nutrition. More people are adding fiber-rich foods and supplements like oats, beans, vegetables, berries and simple fiber blends to support digestion, fullness and steady energy throughout the day.

This return to foundational nutrition reflects a broader interest in foods that improve regularity, help manage appetite and support overall digestive balance.

2. Mind and stress support

Workplace surveys show Filipino employees rank among the most stressed and lonely in Southeast Asia, making stress management a daily concern rather than a niche wellness goal.

Consumers are increasingly eating and supplementing to manage stress, improve focus and stay grounded throughout the day. Foods rich in omega-3s, magnesium, B vitamins, choline and antioxidants are gaining attention, and many people are also reducing alcohol to support clearer mornings and more consistent energy.

Alongside nutrition, stress-relief activities like yoga, walking, meditation and gentle exercise are becoming everyday tools. In 2026, supporting mental clarity through diet and routine will shift fully into mainstream practice.

3. Transparency and ingredient confidence

Consumers are moving away from rigid food rules and toward wanting clarity about what’s in their products. Instead of chasing obscure label claims, people are looking for straightforward ingredient lists, purposeful formulations, and brands they can trust.

There’s also a growing interest, especially among younger consumers, in foods that feel less heavily processed, use recognizable ingredients and support a more whole-food, plant-forward approach when possible. It’s less about perfection and more about understanding how products are made and feeling confident in their quality.

4. Personalized nutrition rises

Nutrition is becoming more tailored. People are customizing their diets and supplement habits to support hormone balance, bone strength, metabolic health and recovery — adjusting their routines as their bodies and life stages change.

This shift reflects a move toward nutrition that works with the body, not against it. Personalization is no longer a niche idea — it’s a practical way for people to feel better day-to-day.

5. Tech-driven habits

Technology is transforming how people understand and optimize their health. Consumers are turning to nutrition apps, sleep trackers, and smart recovery tools to personalize their eating habits, training plans, and daily routines. These tools give clearer insight into how the body responds to food, stress, and movement, making it easier to build habits that work.

AI-powered assessments, home biomarker tests and personalized supplement tools are expanding access to information that once lived only in clinical settings. As a result, people can adjust their protein, hydration, micronutrients and recovery strategies based on real-time feedback instead of guesswork.

In 2026, tech-enabled personalization will continue to reshape everyday wellness, helping consumers make more informed decisions and create routines that fit their unique needs, preferences, and performance goals.

6. Creatine continues momentum

Creatine has officially entered the chat — and it’s here to stay. Once used mostly by strength athletes, it’s now recognized as an effective tool for improving power, training quality, and muscle recovery.

Its rapid adoption among active women has been especially notable, as more people incorporate creatine into daily routines to support strength and stay active. In 2026, creatine will continue to grow as one of the most reliable and well-researched supplements for people looking to build consistency and feel stronger.

The bottom line

The nutrition landscape of 2026 is defined by personalization, practicality and a desire for long-term well-being. Whether someone wants to improve digestion, manage stress, make more intentional food choices or enhance training and recovery, small everyday habits remain the most effective path to meaningful progress.

As a global sports nutrition expert, Ladner sees these themes not as fleeting trends but as long-term shifts in how people understand and care for their bodies. “And the most promising part?” she said. “These habits are accessible to everyone.”

Live your best life.