The call for GaMaBa

October 9, 2026 | Rogen Inn, Davao City. The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) hosted a press conference launching the search for the next batch of Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GaMaBa) awardees.

To many, GaMaBa is often simplified as "the National Artist Award for Indigenous Peoples." But it is so much deeper than that. Why isn't traditional or indigenous art simply a subcategory under the Order of National Artists?

Because a GaMaBa awardee doesn’t just produce art — they represent an entire living culture.

What these masters do cannot be judged using Western-oriented artistic frameworks. In fact, many GaMaBa art forms aren't just tangible items you can place in a museum gallery; they are living traditions embodied by the masters themselves. It is for this reason that they are officially recognized as National Living Treasures. They are culture bearers who actively bridge our rich ancestral past with our present every time they practice their craft.

Yet, because GaMaBa is a national distinction, nominees must demonstrate an unmatched mastery of their specific traditional art form.