The Emperor's birthday in Davao City

Separated by miles of land and the sea, yet Davao City had the opportunity to celebrate the 66th birthday of His Majesty, Emperor Naruhito, as both the Philippines and Japan celebrate the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations.

The SMX Convention Center turned into a "Japan experience" on February 19, 2026, with booths of Japanese well-known brands, an array of Japanese cuisine, and wines, including the famous sake partaken with some members of the 21st Davao City Council, Mindanao leaders of various industries, local government units, and other dignitaries.