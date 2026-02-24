The Emperor's birthday in Davao City

Separated by miles of land and the sea, yet Davao City had the opportunity to celebrate the 66th birthday of His Majesty, Emperor Naruhito, as both the Philippines and Japan celebrate the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations.
The SMX Convention Center turned into a "Japan experience" on February 19, 2026, with booths of Japanese well-known brands, an array of Japanese cuisine, and wines, including the famous sake partaken with some members of the 21st Davao City Council, Mindanao leaders of various industries, local government units, and other dignitaries.
Hosted by Consul General of Japan to Davao Ono Hirotaka, the event highlighted the seven-decade-long relationship between the Rising Sun and the Pearl of the Orient Seas, as he unveiled and explained the logo of the anniversary: Japan's "Shimenawa" rope and the Philippines' abaca (hemp) rope meld together as an expression of unity.
"The logo captures our anniversary theme: Weaving the Future Together: Peace, Prosperity, Possibilities. True to this concept, our friendship was woven from threads of hope and mutual respect," ConGen Ono said.
Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, in his message read by Councilor Rachel Zozobrado, the chairperson of the council's committee on international relations, said the event was a testament to the enduring prosperity and fruitful partnership between the two nations.
"Beyond historical ties, our shared heritage continues to shape the identity of our city into what it is today. Daghang salamat for your continued commitment to further sustainable growth and progress in our communities," the mayor said.
As the night progressed, sushi kept rolling, and the wines continued flowing as Mindanao, Davao City in particular, and Japan celebrated the unity and prosperity both are experiencing.