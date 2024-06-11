Since opening The Shops in 2018 and completing The Residences at Azuela Cove and the Seaside Promenade in 2023, Ayala Land has been scaling up its ambitions for its Azuela Cove mixed-use development in Davao City. This year, the company is further ramping up its efforts in a big way with the launch of Azuela High Street, a premier shopping and lifestyle destination in this 25-hectare estate.

Developed with the Alcantara Group, Ayala Land envisions Azuela Cove to bring to Mindanao the qualities that made Makati, BGC, and Cebu Business Park the leading upscale destinations in Luzon and the Visayas.

“The future of high-living in Mindanao is here at Azuela Cove,” says Ayala Land’s Sr. Estates Development Head for Central Luzon and Vismin, Jennylle S. Tupaz. “This is the centerpiece of our expansion into Mindanao. Our vision for Azuela Cove is to bring high-lifestyle concepts and topnotch residential, retail, and recreational options to Davao City.”

With its stunning waterfront views, luxurious residences, seaside promenade, and the finest mix of retail and dining establishments, Azuela Cove is fast becoming Davao’s premiere destination for elevated living while also serving as the blueprint for future Ayala developments in the region.