Since opening The Shops in 2018 and completing The Residences at Azuela Cove and the Seaside Promenade in 2023, Ayala Land has been scaling up its ambitions for its Azuela Cove mixed-use development in Davao City. This year, the company is further ramping up its efforts in a big way with the launch of Azuela High Street, a premier shopping and lifestyle destination in this 25-hectare estate.
Developed with the Alcantara Group, Ayala Land envisions Azuela Cove to bring to Mindanao the qualities that made Makati, BGC, and Cebu Business Park the leading upscale destinations in Luzon and the Visayas.
“The future of high-living in Mindanao is here at Azuela Cove,” says Ayala Land’s Sr. Estates Development Head for Central Luzon and Vismin, Jennylle S. Tupaz. “This is the centerpiece of our expansion into Mindanao. Our vision for Azuela Cove is to bring high-lifestyle concepts and topnotch residential, retail, and recreational options to Davao City.”
With its stunning waterfront views, luxurious residences, seaside promenade, and the finest mix of retail and dining establishments, Azuela Cove is fast becoming Davao’s premiere destination for elevated living while also serving as the blueprint for future Ayala developments in the region.
Elevated Living in Davao
Azuela Cove offers an extraordinary proposition: an exclusive resort-like lifestyle experience by the sea without leaving the city. The Residences, a 22-floor two-tower condominium, is the estate’s first residential enclave, offering spacious units with unrivaled waterside views of the Davao Gulf –a feature that contributed to its recognition by the Asia Pacific Property Awards.
Meanwhile, the upcoming Azuela High Street will be a game changer, offering a unique blend of well-known international brands and local favorites, all set amid lush green open spaces.
Azuela High Street is gearing up for a grand reveal by the end of this year, promising a diverse array of shops that cater to all interests and tastes. From top activewear and lifestyle brands like Puma, Boot Camp, and Adidas to acclaimed dining spots recognized by Tatler Dining, such as Pilgrim, Mindanao Butchers, and Ristorante Spirale, visitors can look forward to an exciting and varied shopping and dining experience.
A Vibrant Culture and Wellness Hub
Azuela Cove isn’t just about shopping and dining—it’s also blossoming into a vibrant hub for wellness and cultural activities. The Seaside Promenade is the perfect place to start your day with wellness events like Sunrise Yoga Sessions, which have been gaining popularity over the past few months.
And that's not all—Azuela Cove is teaming up with Creative Circle PH to bring you an "Artful Summer" series. You can explore pottery, macrame, crochet, braiding, and woodworking workshops, offering a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills and let your creativity shine.
Next, mark your calendars for “A Curated Encounter,” a pop-up event between June 8 and 10. This showcase features curated pieces from Vito Selma’s renowned brand and his new lifestyle venture, Casa Selma. The event will also spotlight homegrown Cebuano fashion brands Bezza and Paraiso, promising a distinctive experience for all who will attend.
To learn more about Azuela Cove’s upcoming activities this summer and other developments, check out their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AzuelaCoveDavaoCity/