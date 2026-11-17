A BIRTHDAY celebration brought together more than 75 pickleball players for a shared purpose as Theia Gems hosted Pickle & Sparkle 2.0 on November 8 in Davao City.

Held in celebration of Theia Gems founder Kristine Joy Agcopra’s birthday, the event combined friendly competition, community spirit and giving back. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the upcoming medical mission in Marilog on December 6.

For Agcopra, the gathering was an opportunity to celebrate another year of life by supporting a cause close to home. Players, event partners and sponsors came together to help turn a personal milestone into a collective effort for the community.