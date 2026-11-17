A BIRTHDAY celebration brought together more than 75 pickleball players for a shared purpose as Theia Gems hosted Pickle & Sparkle 2.0 on November 8 in Davao City.
Held in celebration of Theia Gems founder Kristine Joy Agcopra’s birthday, the event combined friendly competition, community spirit and giving back. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the upcoming medical mission in Marilog on December 6.
For Agcopra, the gathering was an opportunity to celebrate another year of life by supporting a cause close to home. Players, event partners and sponsors came together to help turn a personal milestone into a collective effort for the community.
The event welcomed participants for an afternoon of pickleball and connection, with every registration contributing to the mission. Beyond the games, the gathering showed how a shared interest in sports can bring people together to support a meaningful cause.
The medical mission will bring healthcare services to residents of Marilog, extending the impact of the celebration beyond the court.
Through Pickle & Sparkle 2.0, Theia Gems marked a birthday with gratitude and purpose—a celebration made more meaningful by the people who showed up and the community it aims to serve. PR