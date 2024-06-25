Visit Iloilo: Experience the City of Love’s culture, heritage, hospitality, cuisine, and more!

The Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI), along with its partner tourism stakeholders, brought together selected national media representatives for the City Government’s Visit Iloilo campaign.

“Iloilo has long been recognized for its culture, heritage, and hospitality. We want to continue sharing all these things, and our Visit Iloilo campaign is an invitation for everyone to experience Iloilo’s rich history and premier attractions first-hand – especially our museums. I believe we may have the most number of museums in a single city, and that’s something to be truly proud of,” IFFI President Allan Tan expressed.