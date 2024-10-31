Vista Land unveils Sandera

Davao City: A Gateway to the dynamic Mindanao landscape
Davao City is known as the top agricultural, financial, and logistics center on the island, boasting a dynamic economic activity driven by both local and foreign investments. With the Port of Davao as the busiest in Mindanao, the city plays a crucial role in facilitating commerce and economic growth.
With a population that ranks third in the country and the largest land area of any city, Davao is a magnet for migrants and investors seeking advancement in the Melting Pot of the Philippines.
Vista Land is establishing a master-planned development in Mintal, set to blend the rich cultural heritage of Davao with urban conveniences, allowing Filipinos to nurture thriving lifestyles in one of the country’s most progressive cities.
Sandera: A vanguard in the King City of the South
About 20 minutes from the city center, Sandera spans nearly 20 hectares of prime landscape that blends urban amenities with the natural beauty of the region. Sandera offers a secure and serene environment where residents can escape the fast pace of daily life.
The vertical residences at Sandera blend into the lush surroundings, with terraces offering breathtaking views and an unmatched sense of space. The homes in the sky rise from the verdant canopy, providing residents with a living experience that feels both connected to nature and delightfully modern. Equipped with smart technology and security features, residents will enjoy the benefits of intelligent design and modern-day conveniences.
At the heart of the neighborhood is an exquisitely designed clubhouse, ideal for hosting family gatherings or celebrating special moments. Children’s laughter will fill the air in the safe grounds of play parks, while the meandering pathways offer opportunities for jogging, biking, or leisurely evening strolls. Every aspect of Sandera has been thoughtfully considered to promote well-being and connection, ensuring that residents feel at home in a place that nurtures both body and spirit.
Sandera is an opportunity to embrace the beauty and abundance of life. Surrounded by panoramic views, residents can slow down and savor the simple pleasures of living in the master-planned development.
Whether enjoying a quiet moment on a terrace, sharing a meal with loved ones, or watching children explore open spaces, Sandera encourages its residents to find joy in the everyday.
