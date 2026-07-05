Volleyball moms over 40 redefine fitness, friendship, and fun

The recent friendly tournament I was invited to watch was sponsored by Ralyn Homecare, a family business for care assistance abroad. Clearly, each team came prepared to serve and conquer, while fun and laughter ensued amidst short cheers.

Volleyball is an excellent form of cardiovascular and overall fitness that tones muscles and improves agility and hand-eye coordination. The dynamic nature of the sport provides a full-body workout from short sprints, quick directional changes, jumping, and diving, engaging every core muscle in the body. It also elevates your heart rate and directly contributes to improved balance, and heart health. Physical exertion also releases endorphins, the body's natural mood boosters.

Volleyball Moms agree that it is an ideal fitness outlet and a good venue for socialization. It provides a great opportunity to spend time and form friendships beyond the "mom mode". Interested in joining? Or maybe you can create teams in your neighborhood, too.